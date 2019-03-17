Public Events
HISTORIC ST. MARY'S Parish annual traditional St. Patrick's Day dinner, 2-6 pm., Family Center, 400 Charlos St., Stevensville. $13 adults, $8 ages 6-12, under 6 fee. Call 777-2067, 239-6302.
HISTORICAL MUSEUM at Fort Missoula hosts Our Current State program “The Veteran Experience and Military Culture” with Elizabeth Barrs, 2 p.m., 3400 Captain Rawn Way. Free. Call 274-3406.
INTERNATIONAL FESTIVAL, 11 a.m.-5 p.m., University Center, UM. Interactive Culture Show, featuring five hours of contemporary and traditional performances by groups like UM’s Pacific Islanders Club; interactive Children’s World, with more than 15 activity stations for children such as Chinese dragon making, puppet shows, German hat making, African hair braiding and Smokey Bear; Global Expo Pavilion, where attendees can visit more than 50 booths featuring community and campus groups with diverse global cultural focuses; Atrium Fiesta, a lively plaza with stalls, attractions and entertainment; Irish Extravaganza, including an exhibit on the life of Thomas Meagher, a celebration of Irish music and dance, an introduction to Irish sports and other activities; newly expanded food truck section offering Mexican. $5 per person and $15 per family; free for UM students with Griz card. Call 243-2288.
MISSOULA PUBLIC LIBRARY, 301 E. Main St., 721-2665: eighth annual Friends of the Library Appraisal Fair, 1-4 p.m.; storytime for ages 3 and older, 1:30 p.m.
Organizations
AL-ANON speaker/literature, 9:30 a.m., Fourth D Alano Club, 1500 W. Broadway. Call 1-888-425-2666 or visit al-anon-montana.org.
AA MEETINGS: Missoula Early Sunrise Group (C/H) Discussion, 6:30 a.m., Unity Church, 546 South Ave. W. (side entrance, basement); Polson Early Birds (C/H), 7 a.m., Polson Alano Club, 8 Third Ave. W.; Missoula Sunrise Group (C/H) Discussion, 8 a.m., Unity Church; Missoula Sunday Morning Speaker meeting (O/H), 11 a.m., Fourth D Alano Club, 1500 W. Broadway; St. Ignatius A Wing and A Prayer (O/W), 4 p.m., Mission Valley United Methodist Church, 70715 U.S. Highway 93; Missoula Silvertip Group (O) Discussion, 6:30 p.m., Immanuel Lutheran Church 830 South Ave. W.; Missoula Poverello Group (O) Discussion, 6:30 p.m., Poverello Center, 1110 W. Broadway; Polson Higher Power Hour (O/H), 7 p.m., Polson Alano Club; Missoula Group (O/H) Discussion, 8 p.m., 112 N. Pattee St. (Front Street entrance); Missoula Young Guns in Sobriety (O) Big Book Study, 10 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 201 S. Fifth St. W. Call 888-607-2000 or visit aa-montana.org.