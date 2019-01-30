Public events
NORTH VALLEY PUBLIC LIBRARY, Stevensville, 777-5071: Storytime for toddlers and preschoolers, 10:30 a.m.; After School at the Library for ages 6 and up, 3-4:30 p.m.
BITTERROOT PUBLIC LIBRARY, Hamilton, 363-1670: Toddler and baby storytime, 10:30 a.m.
MISSOULA PUBLIC LIBRARY, 301 E. Main St., 721-2665 or missoulapubliclibrary.org: Empower Place Tiny Tales for ages birth-3, 10:30-11 a.m., 1720 Wyoming St.; open hours in the MakerSpace, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. and 2-6 p.m.; Wednesday movie matinee at Big Sky Branch, "Skycraper," 3:45 p.m.; Writers Anonymous, 6-8 p.m.
MCPS ELEMENTARY BOUNDARY STUDY ADVISORY COMMITTEE, Business building boardroom, 915 South Avenue West, 6 p.m.
Organizations
COFFEE OUTSIDE MISSOULA, 7:15-8:15 a.m., Brennen's Wave. A weekly bike social hour before the day begins; bring your own brewing method to make a cup of coffee with other caffeine-loving cyclists. If you don’t have a method for brewing coffee outside, bring a breakfast item to share with the group and we’ll gladly brew you a cup of coffee. See #coffeeoutsideMSLA on Instagram.
MISSOULA SENIOR CITIZEN'S CENTER, 705 S. Higgins Ave., 543-7154, missoulaseniorcenter.org: Tai Chi, 9:15 a.m., $4.
ARLEE SENIOR CITIZENS lunch, noon, 34532 Weissinger, Arlee. Call 544-9651.
MISSOULA DUPLICATE BRIDGE, open game, 12:30 p.m., 2825 Stockyard Suite I-3. Visit missoulabridge.org.
ALATEEN online chat meeting, 7:30 p.m. chat.alateen.net.
AL-ANON Wednesday Morning Al-Anon, 10:15 a.m., First Christian Church, 2701 S. Russell St.; Hot Springs Al-Anon, 9 a.m., Trinity Lutheran Church, 131 N. Wall St.; Noon Al-Anon, noon, Alano Club, 8 Third Ave. W., Polson. Call 1-888-425-2666 or visit http://al-anon-montana.org/.
AA MEETINGS: Missoula Early Sunrise Group (C/H) Discussion, 6:30 a.m., Unity Church, 546 South Ave. W.; Polson Early Birds (C/H) Discussion, 7 a.m., Polson Alano Club, 8 Third Ave. W.; Missoula Sunrise Group (C/H) Discussion, 8 a.m., Unity Church; Missoula Sober Steppers (O/H) Beginners, 10 a.m., Fourth D Alano Club, 1500 W. Broadway; Missoula High Noon Group (O) Discussion, noon, First United Methodist Church, 300 E. Main St.; Trout Creek Happy Hour (O/H) Discussion, noon, Cabinet Mountain Church, 3006 Highway 200; Missoula Women’s Group (C/H/W) Discussion, 5:30 p.m., Providence Center, 900 N. Orange, Room 103; Missoula Poverello Group (O) Discussion, 6:30 p.m., Poverello Center, 1110 W. Broadway; Polson Ray of Hope (O/H) Discussion, 7 p.m., Polson Alano Club; St. Ignatius Mission Valley Group No. 1, 7 p.m., S&K Technologies, 63066 Old Highway 93; Potomac Future Group (O), 7 p.m., Little Blackfoot Church; Missoula Breathin’ Easy (O/H) Discussion, 8 p.m., Unitarian Fellowship, 102 McLeod; Missoula Missoula Group (O/H) Discussion, 8 p.m., 112 N. Pattee St.; Missoula Young Guns in Sobriety (O) Big Book Study, 10 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 201 S. Fifth St. W. Call 888-607-2000 or visit aa-montana.org.