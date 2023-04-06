Government

BOARD OF COUNTY COMMISSIONERS, 2 p.m. In person at Conference 206, Missoula County Administration Building, 199 W. Pine or via Microsoft Teams, bit.ly/3ZBAXpN, Meeting ID: 226 850 126 445, Passcode: xdZ6ux.

GRANT CREEK NEIGHBORHOOD COUNCIL LEADERSHIP TEAM MEETING, 4-5 p.m. Virtual: bit.ly/3ziOUNP.

Public events

MISSOULA PUBLIC LIBRARY, 301 E. Main St., 721-2665 or missoulapubliclibrary.org: Seeley Lake Library Book Club, 10-11 a.m. Tiny Tales, 10:30-11 a.m. Tech Connect, 10:30-11:45 a.m. MCAT: Intro to Podcasting, 2-3 p.m. MCAT: Learn to Video Edit, 2-4 p.m. spectrUM Discovery Activity: Plants and Animals, 2-6 p.m. MakerSpace Walk-In Hours, 2:30-5:30 p.m. spectrUM Special Guest: Missoula Butterfly House and Insectarium Visit, 3-5 p.m. UM Living Lab: Research Studies and Activities for Kids, 3-6 p.m. Kids Cook with Chop Chop, 3:30-4:30 p.m. Big Sky 3D Printing Open Hours, 4:30-7:30 p.m.

BITTERROOT PUBLIC LIBRARY, Hamilton, 363-1670, bitterrootpubliclibrary.org: Death Cafe, 7-8:30 p.m.

Organizations

MISSOULA SENIOR CENTER is in full swing post-COVID with activities such as pinochle, bridge, mahjong, Mexican Train Dominoes and cribbage. Our doors open for bingo at 5 p.m. on Thursday nights for concessions, the game starts at 6:30 pm. We have art and cooking classes monthly. Join our T’ai Chi, Hula, yoga, Time Out Meditation and qigong classes weekly. For more information, come see us at, 705 S. Higgins Ave. or call us at 406-543-7154. Like us on Facebook @Missoulaseniorcenter. Visit our website at themissoulaseniorcenter.org/

ADULT CHILDREN OF ALCOHOLICS/DYSFUNCTIONAL FAMILIES (ACA), For those who desire to recover from the effects of growing up in an alcoholic or otherwise dysfunctional family. Hamilton: Thursdays, noon-1 p.m., 126 Main St. (between Hwy. 93 and 2nd St., on north side), open to all. Learn more: adultchildren.org.

NARCOTICS ANONYMOUS, namontana.org: Noon: zoom.us/j/965024325; Meeting ID 965 024 325, Password 955008. 7 p.m.: zoom.us/j/321529143; Meeting ID 321 529 143 Password 955208. Women only 8:30 p.m.: zoom.us/j/362239376; Meeting ID 362239376; Password 944208. All Zoom meetings require a password. Check Montana.na.org for updates.

AL-ANON, a fellowship for friends and family of alcoholics, has daily meetings in the area. For details, go to montanadistrict10alanon.org/.

AA MEETINGS: Visit AA-montana.org or call the hotline at 833-800-8553 for further information. Early Sunrise Group (C/H/Z) Discussion, 6:30 a.m., Unity Church (side door), 546 South Ave. W. ID: 88484774794. PW 505404. Early Birds (C/H) Discussion, 7 a.m. Polson Alano Club, 8 Third Ave. W. Sunrise Group (C/H/Z) Discussion, 8 a.m., Unity Church (side door), 546 South Ave. W. ID: 88484774794. PW 505404. Sober Steppers (O/H) Literature, 10 a.m. Fourth D Club, 1500 W. Broadway. High Noon Group (O/H), noon, First United Methodist Church, 300 E. Main St., downstairs in the Fellowship Room. Polson Attitude Adjustment (O/H), noon, Polson Alano Club. Missoula Oasis Persists (O/Z) online only, 5:30 p.m., ID: 198816143. Rebellion Dogs LGBTQ meeting (C/Z) online only, 6 p.m., ID: 498622932. PW: 123456. Silvertip Group (O), 6:30 p.m., Immanuel Lutheran Church, 830 South Ave. W. (rear entrance, upstairs). Big Book Study Group (O/H), 7 p.m., Polson Alano Club. Ronan Do It Sober (O/H), 7 p.m., St. Luke’s Conference Room. Blackfoot River Group (O), 7 p.m., Our Savior Lutheran Church, 8985 Hwy 200, basement. Solution Group (C/H/B) Discussion, 7 p.m., First Presbyterian Church (upstairs in west building, main entrance), 201 S. Fifth St. W. Missoula Group (O) Beginners, 8 p.m., 112 N. Pattee (Front Street entrance, downstairs). YG Phoenix Group (O) Literature Study, 10 p.m., First Presbyterian Church (downstairs north entrance), 201 S. Fifth St. W.