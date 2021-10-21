Community Calendar

AA MEETINGS: Visit AA-montana.org or call the hotline at 833-800-8553 for further information. Early Sunrise Group (C/H/Z) Discussion, 6:30 a.m., Unity Church (side door), 546 South Ave. W. ID: 88484774794. PW 505404. Sunrise Group (C/H/Z) Discussion, 8 a.m., Unity Church (side door), 546 South Ave. W. ID: 88484774794. PW 505404. Sober Steppers (O/H) Literature, 10 a.m. Fourth D Club, 1500 W. Broadway. High Noon Group (O/H), noon, First United Methodist Church, 300 E. Main St., downstairs in the Fellowship Room. Missoula Oasis Persists (O/Z) online only, 5:30 p.m., ID: 198816143. Rebellion Dogs LGBTQ meeting (C/Z) online only, 6 p.m., ID: 498622932. PW: 123456. Silvertip Group (O), 6:30 p.m., Immanuel Lutheran Church, 830 South Ave. W. (rear entrance, upstairs). Blackfoot River Group (O), 7 p.m., Our Savior Lutheran Church, 8985 Hwy 200, basement. Primary Purpose Group (O/Z) online only, 7 p.m., ID: 542387682. PW: 29874. Solution Group (C/H/B) Discussion, 7 p.m., First Presbyterian Church (upstairs in west building, main entrance), 201 S. Fifth St. W. Missoula Group (O) Beginners, 8 p.m., 112 N. Pattee (Front Street entrance, downstairs). YG Phoenix Group (O) Literature Study, 10 p.m., First Presbyterian Church (downstairs north entrance), 201 S. Fifth St. W.