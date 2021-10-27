Community Calendar

Public Events

MISSION MOUNTAIN ZEN free online meditation class led by Zen Teacher Zenku, 6-7:30 p.m. Includes meditation instruction, practice and discussion via Zoom. For information and Zoom link, call Zenku at 847-721-0665 or email Jerry.Smyers@gmail.com.

BONNER MILLTOWN HISTORY Center and Museum, coffee, 9-11:30 a.m., 9397 Hwy 200, Bonner.

BITTERROOT PUBLIC LIBRARY, Hamilton, 363-1670, bitterrootpubliclibrary.org: Baby and Toddler Storytime outside, 10:30 a.m., registration required. Teen Arts Group, 4-6 p.m., registration required. Puzzle Lunch Club, noon. BearDogs for Kids, 4-5 p.m., registration required.

MISSOULA PUBLIC LIBRARY, 301 E. Main St., 721-2665 or missoulapubliclibrary.org: MakerSpace open hours, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. and 2-6 p.m. SpectrUM Discovery Area science activity, 2-6 p.m.; MCAT: "Introduction to Podcasting," 2 p.m., registration required. Missoula Job Service worshiop, "Resume Office Hours," 2:3-4:30 p.m. MCAT: "Learn to Operate the TV Studio," 3 p.m., registration required. Middle School Writers' Group, 3:30 p.m., email danam@missoula.lib.mt.us. Big Sky Writers' Group, 4:30 p.m., Big Sky High School, email bdoyle@missoula.lib.mt.us. MCAT Movie Club, 5 p.m. Montana Racial Equity Book Club, 6 p.m.

DIVORCECARE Support Group, a support group for those who have gone through or are going through separation or divorce, 6:30 p.m., Hamilton Assembly of God Church, Room 24. Program runs through Dec. 15. You can join at any time through this 13-week video-based series. This is a free program with a one-time $20 fee for the participant workbook. Scholarships are available if needed.

MISSOULA SENIOR CITIZENS CENTER, 705 S. Higgins Ave., 543-7154, missoulaseniorcenter.org: lunch served by drive-thru only at the back door of the center from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. (or for as long as cars are in line).

ARLEE SENIOR CITIZENS lunch, noon, 34532 Weissinger, Arlee. Call 726-3213.

NARCOTICS ANONYMOUS, namontana.org: 7 a.m.: zoom.us/j/692848479; Meeting ID 692848479; Password 347804; Noon: zoom.us/j/965024325; Meeting ID 965 024 325; Password 955008. 5:30 p.m.: Lil’Rockies zoom.us/j/888309410; Meeting ID 868309410; Password 011414. 7 p.m.: zoom.us/j/321529143; Meeting ID 321 529 143; Password: 955208. All Zoom meetings require a password. Check Montana.na.org for updates.

ALATEEN online chat meeting, 7:30 p.m. chat.alateen.net.

AL-ANON, a fellowship for friends and family of alcoholics, has daily meetings in the area. For details, go to montanadistrict10alanon.org/.

AA MEETINGS: Hotline phone: 833-800-6553. Early Sunrise Group (C/H/Z) Discussion, 6:30 a.m., Unity Church (side door), 546 South Ave. W. ID 88484774794. PW: 505404. Sunrise Group (C/H/Z) Discussion, 8:30 a.m., Unity Church (side door), 546 South Ave. W. ID 88484774794. PW: 505404. Sober Steppers (O/H) Discussion, 10 a.m., Fourth D Club, 1500 W. Broadway. High Noon Group (O/H), noon, First United Methodist Church, 300 E. Main St., downstairs Fellowship Hall. Bonner Park Group (O/H), 4 p.m., Bonner Park, 1600 Ronald, by the Bandshell. Missoula Women's Group (C/W/Z), 5:30 p.m., United Methodist Church, 300 E. Main St. ID: 71084339163. PW: 647027. Sunset Group (O/H) discussion, 6:30 p.m., St. Paul Lutheran Church, 202 Brooks St. Office Group (O), 6:30 p.m., Church of the Nazarene, 2339 26th Ave. Breathin' Easy (O/H) Discussion, 8 p.m. Unitarian Fellowship, 102 McLeod. Missoula Group (O) Big Book Study, 8 p.m., 112 N. Pattee (Front Street entrance, downstairs).

MISSOULA COUNTY PUBLIC SCHOOLS' Early Childhood Screening for ages 0-5 who live within the Missoula County Public School boundaries, 11 am.-5 p.m. Oct. 28 and 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Oct. 29, Jefferson Preschool, 1700 South Ave. W. Call Debbie at 728-2400, Ext. 5020 to schedule appointment.

