Community Calendar

Missoula Group meets daily at 8 p.m. at 112 North Pattee (use side entrance). Silvertip Group, 6:30 p.m. at the Emmanuel Lutheran Church at 830 South Ave. W. (rear door), face masks mandatory. Sunday Speaker Meeting, 11 a.m., Alano Club (attendance limited to 15 persons). Zoom meetings: Add the free Zoom app to your phone or laptop, enter the meeting code and password if asked. Your user name should be first name and initial together with city/state. Missoula Persists Meeting, 5:30 p.m. Meeting ID: 870 214 912. For password email missoulaaaonline@gmail.com. Missoula AA Sunday Speaker, 11 a.m., Meeting ID: 383 726 702. Password: 235836. Sunrise Group, daily (through Aug. 19), 6:30 a.m. and 8 a.m. Meeting ID: 844 5868 2169. Primary Purpose Group, every day, all meetings closed except Friday speaker. Meeting ID: 489 179 508. Password: 551190.