Community Calendar

Government
PARKS AND RECREATION Board, noon, streaming online live and On Demand City Website: ci.missoula.mt.us/webcasts and City YouTube Channel.
MISSOULA PARKING COMMISSION, noon, via Zoom, bit.ly/3s8cnLS; attend by phone: Cell phone users: 1-253-215-8782, 1-213-338-8477, or 1-267-831-0333; Landline users: 1-888-475-4499 or 1877-853-5257. Webinar ID: 821 8461 3756. Password: 472792. Press *9 to raise your hand to be recognized for public comment, *6 to mute and unmute. Web stream (live or on demand), YouTube, or Spectrum Cable Channel 190.
MISSOULA COUNTY PUBLIC SCHOOLS’ Board of Trustees' regular meeting, 6 p.m., via Zoom, bit.ly/3pddjOV. Meeting ID: 991 5216 4505; Passcode: 879970. One tap mobile +13462487799,,99152164505#,,,,*879970# US (Houston). +16699006833,,99152164505#,,,,*879970# US (San Jose). Mute yourself as soon as you join the meeting. When it is time for public comment, you will be called on based on the last two digits in your telephone number. Livestream posted at on facebook.com/missoulacountypublicschools/. Agenda available at mcpsmt.org.
MISSOULA RURAL FIRE District Board of Trustees, 7 p.m., virtual; call 406-549-6172.
TARGET RANGE SEWER & Water District, 7 p.m., Target Range Sewer & Water District office, 1705 S. Reserve St.
Public events
MISSOULA FARMERS MARKET, 5-7 p.m., north end of Higgins Avenue by the XXXXs. Fresh produce, plant starts, herbs, eggs, flowers, snacks, Arabic flathbreads. missoulafarmersmarket.com.
BONNER MILLTOWN HISTORY Center and Museum, coffee, 9-11:30 a.m., 9397 Hwy 200, Bonner.
YOGA FOR PARKINSON'S every Tuesday, 10:30-11:30 a.m. Registration required. Call 531-7110.
MISSOULA PUBLIC LIBRARY, 301 E. Main St., 721-2665: MakerSpace open hours, Mondays-Saturdays, 9 a.m.-noon; spectrUM Discovery Area open hours Tuesday-Saturday, 9 a.m.-6 p.m.; Frenchtown open hours, noon-5 p.m.; Tiny Tales pre-recorded sessions posted every Tuesday on the library's Facebook page; SpectrUM Discovery Area science activity, 2-6 p.m.
BITTERROOT PUBLIC LIBRARY, Hamilton, 363-1670, bitterrootpubliclibrary.org: fly tying learning class with project kit, 5:30 p.m., outside, registration required.
Organizations
SHOOTIN' THE BULL TOASTMASTERS, noon, 140 W. Pine St. Call 406-640-8380 or visit 8712.toastmastersclubs.org.
NARCOTICS ANONYMOUS, namontana.org: Noon: zoom.us/j/965024325; Meeting ID 965 024 325; Password 955008. 7 p.m.: https://zoom.us/j/321529143; Meeting ID 321 529 143; Password 955208. All Zoom meetings require a password. Check Montana.na.org for updates.
TOPS No. 428, 10-11 a.m., First Christian Church, 2701 S. Russell. A sensible weight loss group. Call 209-471-7708 or 406-728-2287.
MISSOULA SENIOR CENTER, 705 S. Higgins Ave., 543-7154, missoulaseniorcenter.org: lunch served by drive-thru only at the back door of the center from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. (or for as long as cars are in line).
AL-ANON: Due to COVID-19, a meeting may be temporarily canceled on a week-by-week basis. Please go to: al-anon-montana.org or call 1-888-425-2666. Tuesday Morning Serenity AFG, 7:30 a.m., Atonement Lutheran Church, 2205 34th St.; Healing Through Al-Anon, 7:30 p.m., First United Methodist Church, 300 E. Main St.; Hamilton Brown Baggers, noon, St. Francis Parish, Madison and S. Fifth St., Hamilton; West End Al-Anon, 6 p.m., Clark Fork Church, 75, Abba Lane, St. Regis. Call 1-888-425-2666 or visit al-anon-montana.org.
AA MEETINGS: Hotline phone: 833-800-6553. High Noon Group, noon, First United Methodist Church, 300 E. Main St. Missoula Group, 8 p.m., 112 N. Pattee St. (use side entrance). Silvertip Group, 6:30 p.m., Immanual Lutheran Church, 830 South Ave. W (rear door, face mask mandatory). Young Guns in Sobriety, 10 p.m., First Presbyterian Church administration/library, 235 S. Fifth St. W. Zoom meetings: Add the free Zoom app to your phone or laptop, enter the meeting code and password if asked. Your user name should be first name and initial together with city/state. Missoula Oasis Zoom Meeting, 7:30 p.m. Meeting ID: 198 816 143. Sunrise Group, 6:30 and 8 a.m. Meeting ID 844 5868 2169. Primary Purpose Group, 7 p.m., Meeting ID 489 179 508, Password 551190. For password email missoulaaaonline@gmail.com.
Coming soon
CHILD CARE RESOURCES' training: "That Hurts! Learning Ways to Deal with Teasing, Bullying and Being Left Out," 6:30-8"30 p.m., Tuesday, June 15. $11. Register at 7238-6446 or childcareresources.org.