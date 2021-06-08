Community Calendar

Government

MISSOULA PARKING COMMISSION, noon, via Zoom, bit.ly/3s8cnLS ; attend by phone: Cell phone users: 1-253-215-8782, 1-213-338-8477, or 1-267-831-0333; Landline users: 1-888-475-4499 or 1877-853-5257. Webinar ID: 821 8461 3756. Password: 472792. Press *9 to raise your hand to be recognized for public comment, *6 to mute and unmute. Web stream (live or on demand), YouTube, or Spectrum Cable Channel 190.

MISSOULA COUNTY PUBLIC SCHOOLS’ Board of Trustees' regular meeting, 6 p.m., via Zoom, bit.ly/3pddjOV. Meeting ID: 991 5216 4505; Passcode: 879970. One tap mobile +13462487799,,99152164505#,,,,*879970# US (Houston). +16699006833,,99152164505#,,,,*879970# US (San Jose). Mute yourself as soon as you join the meeting. When it is time for public comment, you will be called on based on the last two digits in your telephone number. Livestream posted at on facebook.com/missoulacountypublicschools/. Agenda available at mcpsmt.org.