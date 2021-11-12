 Skip to main content
Community Calendar

Community Calendar

Public Events

NORTH VALLEY PUBLIC LIBRARY, Stevensville, 777-5061, northvalleylibrary.org: Open World at the Library for teens, 4 p.m.

BITTERROOT PUBLIC LIBRARY, Hamilton, 363-1670, bitterrootpubliclibrary.org: Preschool storytime, 10:30 a.m., registration required; one-on-one tech support, 11 a.m., registration required.  Biblio-Tech-A Spanish for Adults, 5 p.m., registration required. 

MISSOULA PUBLIC LIBRARY, 455 E. Main St., 721-2665, missoulapubliclibrary.org: MakerSpace open hours, 9 a.m.-1 p.m. and 2-6 p.m. Tiny Tales and Storytime for ages 3 and older, 10:30 a.m., also posted on the library's Facebook page every Friday, 10 a.m. Families First Learning Lab: Community Connections, 11 a.m. Watercolor painting class for ages 18 and older, noon. Yarns @ the MPL, noon; SpectrUM Discovery Area Science activity, 2-6 p.m. Young Adult Writers' Group for ages 16-19, 3:30-5:30 p.m. via Zoom, email danam@missoula.lib.mt.us. World Wide Cinema showing of "Yalda, a Night for Forgiveness" from Iran, 6:30 p.m. 

Organizations

MISSOULA SENIOR CENTER, 705 S. Higgins Ave., 543-7154, missoulaseniorcenter.org: lunch served by drive-thru only at the back door of the center from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. (or for as long as cars are in line).

NARCOTICS ANONYMOUS, namontana.org: 7 a.m.: zoom.us/j/692848479; Meeting ID 692848479; Password 347804. Noon: zoom.us/j/965024325; Meeting ID 965 024 325; Password 955008. 7 p.m.: zoom.us/j/321529143; Meeting ID 321 529 143; Password: 955208. 9:08 p.m: zoom.us/j/321529143; Meeting ID 321529143; Password 955208. All Zoom meetings require a password. Check Montana.na.org for updates.

All meetings Mountain Time. Meetings are open 15 minutes before and after scheduled time.

NICOTINE ANONYMOUS, every Friday, 7 p.m., 4-D Club, 1500 W. Broadway. Call 240-5768, 880-9039 or 370-3808. 

AL-ANON, a fellowship for friends and family of alcoholics, has daily meetings in the area. For details, go to montanadistrict10alanon.org/. 

AA MEETINGS: Visit AA-montana.org or call the hotline at 833-800-8553 for further information. Early Sunrise Group (C/H/Z) Discussion, 6:30 a.m., Unity Church (side door), 546 South Ave. W. ID: 88484774794. PW: 505404. Sunrise Group (C/H/Z) Discussion, 8 a.m., Unity Church (side door), 546 South Ave. W. ID: 88484774794. PW: 505404. High Noon Group (O/H), noon, First United Methodist Church, 300 E. Main St., downstairs in Fellowship Hall. Reflections meeting (O) meditation/discussion, noon, Open Way, 702 Brooks St. Bonner Park Group (O/H), 4 p.m., Bonner Park, 1600 Ronald Ave., by Bandshell. Missoula Women's Group (C/W/Z), 5:30 p.m., online and at United Methodist Church, 300 E. Main St. ID: 71084339163. PW: 647027. Zootown Happy Hour (O) Discussion, 5:35 p.m., Unity Church (side door), 546 South Ave. W. YG Phoenix Group (O) Book Study-Language of the Heart, 6 p.m., First Presbyterian Church (downstairs north entrance), 201 S. Fifth St. W. No Name Group (O/Z) Discussion, 7 p.m., St. Paul Lutheran Church Room 210, 202 Brooks St. ID: 256446926. PW: 718300. Primary Purpose Group (O/Z), 7 p.m., online only. ID: 542387682. PW: 29874. Missoula Oasis Persists (O/Z), 7:30 p.m., online only, ID: 198816143. Missoula Group (O) Discussion,  8 p.m., 112 North Pattee (use Front Street entrance, downstairs).  

Coming soon

DAUGHTERS OF THE AMERICAN Revolution, 1 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 13, Missoula Public Library, 455 E. Main St. Program: "Tomb of the Unknown Soldier 100th Anniversary." Call 544-2412 or 808-987-2114.

DR. ERICK GREENE, professor in the Division of Biological Sciences and in the Wildlife Biology Program at the University of Montana presents program on animal communication at Bitterroot Audubon's meeting, 7 p.m., Monday, Nov. 15, via Zoom. The public is invited to attend. Advance registration is required for this meeting at bit.ly/3k9Cmks. After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the meeting.

