Community Calendar

Road construction

Government

MISSOULA COUNTY AIRPORT Authority, 1:30 p.m. Members of the public can view the meeting and documents relied on during the meeting by joining the meeting from their computer, tablet or smartphone at https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/362010253; you can also dial in using your phone. United States: +1 (646) 749-3112; Access Code: 362-010-253. Staff members will be present in the Conference room and a limited number of public attendants will be permitted with facial coverings and social distancing rules in place on the airport’s website, flymissoula.com, by 9 a.m. on the meeting date.