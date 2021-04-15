 Skip to main content
Community Calendar
Government

MISSOULA REDEVELOPMENT Agency, noon, via Zoom, bit.ly/3uxN9aY. Attend by phone: Cell phone users: 1-253-215-8782, 1-213-338-8477, or 1-267-831-0333; Landline users: 1-888-4754499 or 1-877-853-5257 Webinar ID: 854 1925 2243 Password: 440260, Press *9 to raise your hand to be recognized for public comment, *6 to mute and unmute Watch the meeting: Web stream (live or on demand), YouTube, or Spectrum Cable Channel 190.

MISSOULIA CITY-COUNTY Health Board, 12:15 p.m., via Microsoft Teams, bit.ly/31W7ESj. Or call in (audio only): +1 406-272-4824, 542292855# United States, Billings. Phone Conference ID: 542 292 855#.

Public events

YOGA FOR PARKINSON'S (caregivers welcome), 10 a.m., Contact Jolyn Ortega for details, 531-7110.

MISSOULA PUBLIC LIBRARY, 301 E. Main St., 721-2665 or missoulapubliclibrary.org: "Emotional Intelligence for Kids and Adolescenst," 4 p.m., via Zoom, umontana.zoom.us/j/93594054924. Online Teen D&D Guild, 3 p.m., email bdoyle@missoula.lib.mt.us. Community Cooking at the Library: "Pizza, Out of the Box!" 6 p.m., on the library's website. Spring 2021 Virtual World View Film Series: "Cultures Coming Together" virtual discussion, 7 p.m., register at artsmissoula.org/events/world-view-film-series

Organizations

MISSOULA SENIOR CITIZENS CENTER, 705 S. Higgins Ave., 543-7154, missoulaseniorcenter.org: lunch served by drive thru only at the back door of the center from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. (or for as long as cars are in line).

NARCOTICS ANONYMOUS, namontana.org: Noon: zoom.us/j/965024325; Meeting ID 965 024 325 Password 955008. 7 p.m.: zoom.us/j/321529143; Meeting ID 321 529 143 Password 955208. Women Only 8:30 p.m.: zoom.us/j/362239376; Meeting ID 362239376; Password 944208. All Zoom meetings require a password. Check Montana.na.org for updates.

ALATEEN for ages 10-18 only, 7:30 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 235 S. Fifth St. W. Call 1-888-425-2666 or visit mt.al-anon-alateen.org.

AA MEETINGS:  Visit AA-montana.org or call the hotline at 833-800-8553 for further information. High Noon Group, noon, First United Methodist Church, 300 E. Main St. Missoula Group meets daily at 8 p.m. at 112 North Pattee (use side entrance). Silvertip Group, 6:30 p.m., Immanuel Lutheran Church, 830 South Ave. W. (rear door, face masks mandatory). Young Guns in Sobriety, 10 p.m., First Presbyterian Church administration/library, 235 S. Fifth W. Blackfoot River Group, 7 p.m., Our Savior Lutheran Church deck, Bonner. Zoom meetings: Add the free Zoom app to your phone or laptop, enter the meeting code and password if asked. Your user name should be first name and initial together with city/state. Missoula Persists Meeting, 5:30 p.m. Meeting ID: 870 214 912. Sunrise Group, daily (through Aug. 19), 6:30 a.m. and 8 a.m. Meeting ID: 844 5868 2169. Primary Purpose Group, 7 p.m., Meeting ID: 489 179 508. Password: 551190.  For password email missoulaaaonline@gmail.com.

ADULT ASPERGER'S support group, open meeting for those with Asperger's as well as their family and friends, 4:30-6 p.m., University Center, Room 215, UM. Contact Monique Casbeer at 721-3947 or Cindy Bacon Janego at cjanego@communitymed.org for more information.

