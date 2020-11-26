Community Calendar

Road construction
HIGGINS AVENUE BRIDGE rehabilitation project. Travelers will be able to use one lane in each direction on the east side of the bridge.
Public events
MISSOULA PUBLIC LIBRARY, 301 E. Main St., 721-2665 or missoulapubliclibrary.org: closed.
Organizations
MISSOULA SENIOR CITIZENS CENTER, 705 S. Higgins Ave., 543-7154, missoulaseniorcenter.org: closed.
NARCOTICS ANONYMOUS, namontana.org: Noon: https://zoom.us/j/965024325; Meeting ID 965 024 325 Password 955008. 7 p.m.: https://zoom.us/j/321529143; Meeting ID 321 529 143 Password 955208. Women Only 8:30 p.m.: https://zoom.us/j/362239376; Meeting ID 362239376; Password 944208. All Zoom meetings require a password. Check Montana.na.org for updates.
ALATEEN for ages 10-18 only, 7:30 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 235 S. Fifth St. W. Call 1-888-425-2666 or visit mt.al-anon-alateen.org.
AA MEETINGS: Visit AA-montana.org or call the hotline at 833-800-8553 for further information. High Noon Group, noon, First United Methodist Church, 300 E. Main St. Missoula Group meets daily at 8 p.m. at 112 North Pattee (use side entrance). Silvertip Group, 6:30 p.m., Immanuel Lutheran Church, 830 South Ave. W. (rear door, facemasks mandatory). Young Guns in Sobriety, 10 p.m., First Presbyterian Church administration/library, 235 S. Fifth W. Blackfoot River Group, 7 p.m., Our Savior Lutheran Church deck, Bonner. Zoom meetings: Add the free Zoom app to your phone or laptop, enter the meeting code and password if asked. Your user name should be first name and initial together with city/state. Missoula Persists Meeting, 5:30 p.m. Meeting ID: 870 214 912. Sunrise Group, daily (through Aug.19), 6:30 a.m. and 8 a.m. Meeting ID: 844 5868 2169. Primary Purpose Group, 7 p.m., Meeting ID: 489 179 508. Password: 551190. For password email. missoulaaaonline@gmail.com.
