Community Calendar

AA MEETINGS: Visit AA-montana.org or call the hotline at 833-800-8553 for further information. High Noon Group, noon, First United Methodist Church, 300 E. Main St. Missoula Group meets daily at 8 p.m. at 112 North Pattee (use side entrance). Silvertip Group, 6:30 p.m., Immanuel Lutheran Church, 830 South Ave. W. (rear door, face masks mandatory). Young Guns in Sobriety, 10 p.m., First Presbyterian Church administration/library, 235 S. Fifth W. Blackfoot River Group, 7 p.m., Our Savior Lutheran Church deck, Bonner. Zoom meetings: Add the free Zoom app to your phone or laptop, enter the meeting code and password if asked. Your user name should be first name and initial together with city/state. Missoula Persists Meeting, 5:30 p.m. Meeting ID: 870 214 912. Sunrise Group, daily (through Aug. 19), 6:30 a.m. and 8 a.m. Meeting ID: 844 5868 2169. Primary Purpose Group, 7 p.m., Meeting ID: 489 179 508. Password: 551190. For password email missoulaaaonline@gmail.com.