Community Calendar

Government

CONSERVATION LANDS Advisory Committee, 4 p.m., via Zoom, bit.ly/3bWRRYn; attend by phone: Cellphone users: 1-253-215-8782, 1-213-338-8477, or 1-267-831-0333; Landline users: 1-888-475-4499 or 1-877853-5257. Webinar ID: 863 2991 8515. Password: 389871. Press *9 to raise your hand to be recognized for public comment, *6 to mute and unmute. Web stream (live or on demand), YouTube, or Spectrum Cable Channel 190.

MISSOULA CITY COUNCIL, 6 p.m., ci.missoula.mt.us/webcasts; Cable TV Channel 190. YouTube Live and On Demand: youtube.com/channel/UC5fnfMPFGSk8Gwq6F5UoqGg. Meetings are conducted via Zoom webinar. Register for the live webinar to attend and/or comment during the live meeting: Zoom page listing of the city’s public meetings: ci-missoula-mt.zoom.us/calendar/list or missoulapublicmeetings.com. If you don't have a computer, call the City Clerk's office at 552-6078 to register and receive instructions to join the meeting by phone.

Public Events

MISSOULA PUBLIC LIBRARY, 455 E. Main St., 721-2665, missoulapubliclibrary.org: MakerSpace open hours, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. and 2-6 p.m. Families First Learning Lab: Imagination Monday, 10 a.m.-noon. Tiny Tales at Empower Place. MCAT: "Introduction to Video Editing Adobe Premiere," 3 p.m., registration required. Lego Club, 3:30 p.m. Native American Heritage Month: "Connecting to Land Through a Tribal Lens," 6 p.m.

BITTERROOT PUBLIC LIBRARY, Hamilton, 363-1670, bitterrootpubliclibrary.org: Biblio-Tech-A Spanish for students, 5 p.m.

T'AI CHI FOR VETERANS, 3-4 p.m., Missoula Vet Center, 910 Brooks St. Free. Call 721-4918.

Organizations

"FIND YOUR VOICE" TOASTMASTERS meeting, noon, meeting on Zoom. Guests always welcome. Call 544-2575.

MISSOULA SENIOR CENTER, 705 S. Higgins Ave., 543-7154, missoulaseniorcenter.org: lunch served by drive-thru only at the back door of the center from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. (or for as long as cars are in line).

ARLEE SENIOR CITIZENS lunch, noon, 34532 Weissinger, Arlee. Call 544-9651.

NARCOTICS ANONYMOUS, namontana.org: 7 a.m.: zoom.us/j/692848479; Meeting ID 692848479; Password: 347804. Noon: zoom.us/j/965024325; Meeting ID 965 024 325; Password 955008. 7 p.m.: zoom.us/j/321529143; Meeting ID 321 529 143; Password: 955208. All Zoom meetings require a password. Check Montana.na.org for updates.

AL-ANON, a fellowship for friends and family of alcoholics, has daily meetings in the area. For details, go to montanadistrict10alanon.org/.

TOPS, Prince of Peace Lutheran Church, 2512 Sunset Lane. Weigh-in, 6-6:30 p.m.; meeting, 7 p.m. Contact tops.0177@gmail.com.

HAMILTON ROTARY CLUB, noon, BJ's Restaurant, 900 N. First St., Hamilton.

OVEREATERS ANONYMOUS, 7 p.m., St. Paul Lutheran Church, 202 Brooks St. Visit oa.org.

AA MEETINGS: AA-montana.org or call the hotline at 833-800-8553 for further information. Early Sunrise Group (C/H/Z) Discussion, 6:30 a.m., Unity Church (side door), 546 South Ave. W. ID: 88484774794. PW 505404. Sunrise Group (C/H/Z) Discussion, 8 a.m., Unity Church (side door), 546 South Ave. W. ID: 88484774794. PW 505404. Sober Steppers (O/H) Discussion, 10 a.m., Fourth D Club, 1500 W. Broadway. High Noon Group (O/H) Discussion, noon, First United Methodist Church, 300 E. Main St. downstairs Fellowship Hall. Bonner Park Group (O/H), 4 p.m., Bonner Park, by bandshell. Missoula Women's Group (C/W/Z) Book Study, 5:30 p.m., United Methodist Church, 300 W. Main St. Zoom ID: 71084339163. PW: 647027. No Name Group (O/Z) Discussion, 7 p.m., St. Paul Lutheran Church Room 210, 202 Brooks St. ID: 256446926. PW: 718300. KISMIF (O/Z) Gay, Lesbian, Bisexual and Friends, 7 p.m., UCC Church, 405 University Ave. ID: 92733102368. PW: 29874. Missoula Group (O), 8 p.m., 112 N. Pattee (Front Street entrance downstairs).

CHILD CARE RESOURCES' training, "Perspectives, Perceptions and Practices," 6:30-8:30 p.m. Monday, Nov. 1 and 15. $22. Register at childcareresources.org/events.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0