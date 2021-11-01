 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
COMMUNITY CALENDAR

Community Calendar

  • 0

Government

CONSERVATION LANDS Advisory Committee, 4 p.m., via Zoom, bit.ly/3bWRRYn; attend by phone: Cellphone users: 1-253-215-8782, 1-213-338-8477, or 1-267-831-0333; Landline users: 1-888-475-4499 or 1-877853-5257. Webinar ID: 863 2991 8515. Password: 389871. Press *9 to raise your hand to be recognized for public comment, *6 to mute and unmute. Web stream (live or on demand), YouTube, or Spectrum Cable Channel 190.

MISSOULA CITY COUNCIL, 6 p.m., ci.missoula.mt.us/webcasts; Cable TV Channel 190. YouTube Live and On Demand: youtube.com/channel/UC5fnfMPFGSk8Gwq6F5UoqGg. Meetings are conducted via Zoom webinar. Register for the live webinar to attend and/or comment during the live meeting: Zoom page listing of the city’s public meetings: ci-missoula-mt.zoom.us/calendar/list or missoulapublicmeetings.com. If you don't have a computer, call the City Clerk's office at 552-6078 to register and receive instructions to join the meeting by phone.

Public Events

MISSOULA PUBLIC LIBRARY, 455 E. Main St., 721-2665, missoulapubliclibrary.org: MakerSpace open hours, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. and 2-6 p.m. Families First Learning Lab: Imagination Monday, 10 a.m.-noon. Tiny Tales at Empower Place. MCAT: "Introduction to Video Editing Adobe Premiere," 3 p.m., registration required. Lego Club, 3:30 p.m. Native American Heritage Month: "Connecting to Land Through a Tribal Lens," 6 p.m.  

People are also reading…

BITTERROOT PUBLIC LIBRARY, Hamilton, 363-1670, bitterrootpubliclibrary.org: Biblio-Tech-A Spanish for students, 5 p.m.  

T'AI CHI FOR VETERANS, 3-4 p.m., Missoula Vet Center, 910 Brooks St. Free. Call 721-4918.

Organizations

"FIND YOUR VOICE" TOASTMASTERS meeting, noon, meeting on Zoom. Guests always welcome. Call 544-2575.

MISSOULA SENIOR CENTER, 705 S. Higgins Ave., 543-7154, missoulaseniorcenter.org: lunch served by drive-thru only at the back door of the center from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. (or for as long as cars are in line).

ARLEE SENIOR CITIZENS lunch, noon, 34532 Weissinger, Arlee. Call 544-9651. 

NARCOTICS ANONYMOUS, namontana.org: 7 a.m.: zoom.us/j/692848479; Meeting ID 692848479; Password: 347804. Noon: zoom.us/j/965024325; Meeting ID 965 024 325; Password 955008. 7 p.m.: zoom.us/j/321529143; Meeting ID 321 529 143; Password: 955208. All Zoom meetings require a password. Check Montana.na.org for updates.

AL-ANON, a fellowship for friends and family of alcoholics, has daily meetings in the area. For details, go to montanadistrict10alanon.org/.

TOPS, Prince of Peace Lutheran Church, 2512 Sunset Lane. Weigh-in, 6-6:30 p.m.; meeting, 7 p.m. Contact tops.0177@gmail.com.

HAMILTON ROTARY CLUB, noon, BJ's Restaurant, 900 N. First St., Hamilton.

OVEREATERS ANONYMOUS, 7 p.m., St. Paul Lutheran Church, 202 Brooks St. Visit oa.org.

AA MEETINGS: AA-montana.org or call the hotline at 833-800-8553 for further information. Early Sunrise Group (C/H/Z) Discussion, 6:30 a.m., Unity Church (side door), 546 South Ave. W. ID: 88484774794. PW 505404. Sunrise Group (C/H/Z) Discussion, 8 a.m., Unity Church (side door), 546 South Ave. W. ID: 88484774794. PW 505404. Sober Steppers (O/H) Discussion, 10 a.m., Fourth D Club, 1500 W. Broadway. High Noon Group (O/H) Discussion, noon, First United Methodist Church, 300 E. Main St. downstairs Fellowship Hall. Bonner Park Group (O/H), 4 p.m., Bonner Park, by bandshell. Missoula Women's Group (C/W/Z) Book Study, 5:30 p.m., United Methodist Church, 300 W. Main St. Zoom ID: 71084339163. PW: 647027. No Name Group (O/Z) Discussion, 7 p.m., St. Paul Lutheran Church Room 210, 202 Brooks St. ID: 256446926. PW: 718300. KISMIF (O/Z) Gay, Lesbian, Bisexual and Friends, 7 p.m., UCC Church, 405 University Ave. ID: 92733102368. PW: 29874. Missoula Group (O), 8 p.m., 112 N. Pattee (Front Street entrance downstairs).    

CHILD CARE RESOURCES' training, "Perspectives, Perceptions and Practices," 6:30-8:30 p.m. Monday, Nov. 1 and 15. $22. Register at childcareresources.org/events.   

0 Comments
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

How 'Let's Go Brandon' became code for insulting Joe Biden

How 'Let's Go Brandon' became code for insulting Joe Biden

WASHINGTON (AP) — When Republican Rep. Bill Posey of Florida ended an Oct. 21 House floor speech with a fist pump and the phrase “Let’s go, Brandon!” it may have seemed cryptic and weird to many who were listening. But the phrase was already growing in right-wing circles, and now the seemingly upbeat sentiment -- actually a stand-in for swearing at Joe Biden -- is everywhere.

Watch Now: Related Video

PennyWise Episode 35: Holiday supply issues

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News