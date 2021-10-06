Community Calendar

Road closure
TRAFFIC SIGNAL AT East Broadway and Madison Street will be shut off from 6 to 8 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 6, to repair a damaged controller cabinet. Traffic control, including flaggers, will be in place, but it is suggested that drivers and bicyclists plan an alternate route for their morning commute.
WESTBOUND TRAFFIC along 14th Street detoured around water main improvement project via North Avenue to Johnson Street. Adjacent portions of Washburn and Ronan Streets closed from Fifth Street to 14th Street. Project expected to be completed by mid-October.
Government
CITY COUNCIL CANDIDATE Forum for Wards 3 and 4, 6:30 p.m., via Zoom, bit.ly/3ulFEVH; Passcode: 211453; or telephone: US: +1 213 338 8477 or +1 253 215 8782 or +1 267 831 0333 or 833 548 0276 (Toll Free) or 833 548 0282 (Toll Free). Webinar ID: 829 9738 1396 .
Public events
MISSION MOUNTAIN ZEN free online meditation class led by Zen Teacher Zenku, 6-7:30 p.m. Includes meditation instruction, practice and discussion via Zoom. For information and Zoom link, call Zenku at 847-721-0665 or email Jerry.Smyers@gmail.com.
BONNER MILLTOWN HISTORY Center and Museum, coffee, 9-11:30 a.m., 9397 Hwy 200, Bonner.
BITTERROOT PUBLIC LIBRARY, Hamilton, 363-1670, bitterrootpubliclibrary.org: Baby and Toddler Storytime outside, 10:30 a.m., registration required. Puzzle Lunch Club, noon. Back to school home-school open house, 5-7 p.m., registration required.
MISSOULA PUBLIC LIBRARY, 301 E. Main St., 721-2665 or missoulapubliclibrary.org: MakerSpace open hours, 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Tiny Tales at Empower Place, 10:30 a.m. SpectrUM Discovery Area science activity, 2-6 p.m.; MCAT: "Introduction to Podcasting," 2 p.m., registration required. MCAT: "Learn to Operate the TV Studio," 3 p.m., registration required. Middle School Writers' Group, 3:30 p.m., email danam@missoula.lib.mt.us. Big Sky Writers' Group, 4:30 p.m., Big Sky High School, email bdoyle@missoula.lib.mt.us. MakerSpace: "Intro to 3D Scanning," 6:30 p.m., registration required.
Organizations
DIVORCECARE Support Group, a support group for those who have gone through or are going through separation or divorce, 6:30 p.m., Hamilton Assembly of God Church, Room 24. Program runs through Dec. 15. You can join at any time through this 13-week video-based series. This is a free program with a one-time $20 fee for the participant workbook. Scholarships are available if needed.
MISSOULA SENIOR CITIZENS CENTER, 705 S. Higgins Ave., 543-7154, missoulaseniorcenter.org: lunch served by drive-thru only at the back door of the center from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. (or for as long as cars are in line).
ARLEE SENIOR CITIZENS lunch, noon, 34532 Weissinger, Arlee. Call 726-3213.
NARCOTICS ANONYMOUS, namontana.org: 7 a.m.: zoom.us/j/692848479; Meeting ID 692848479; Password 347804; Noon: zoom.us/j/965024325; Meeting ID 965 024 325; Password 955008. 5:30 p.m.: Lil’Rockies zoom.us/j/888309410; Meeting ID 868309410; Password 011414. 7 p.m.: zoom.us/j/321529143; Meeting ID 321 529 143; Password: 955208. All Zoom meetings require a password. Check Montana.na.org for updates.
ALATEEN online chat meeting, 7:30 p.m. chat.alateen.net.
AL-ANON: visit montanadistrict10alanon.org. Virtual Wednesday Morning meeting, 10:15 a.m. Zoom meeting ID: 498-301-840. Passcode: Lois.
AA MEETINGS: Hotline phone: 833-800-6553. Early Sunrise Group (C/H/Z) Discussion, 6:30 a.m., Unity Church (side door), 546 South Ave. W. ID 88484774794. PW: 505404. Sunrise Group (C/H/Z) Discussion, 8:30 a.m., Unity Church (side door), 546 South Ave. W. ID 88484774794. PW: 505404. Sober Steppers (O/H) Discussion, 10 a.m., Fourth D Club, 1500 W. Broadway. High Noon Group (O/H), noon, First United Methodist Church, 300 E. Main St., downstairs Fellowship Hall. Bonner Park Group (O/H), 4 p.m., Bonner Park, 1600 Ronald, by the Bandshell. Missoula Women's Group (C/W/Z), 5:30 p.m., United Methodist Church, 300 E. Main St. ID: 71084339163. PW: 647027. Sunset Group (O/H) discussion, 6:30 p.m., St. Paul Lutheran Church, 202 Brooks St. Office Group (O), 6:30 p.m., Church of the Nazarene, 2339 26th Ave. Breathin' Easy (O/H) Discussion, 8 p.m. Unitarian Fellowship, 102 McLeod. Missoula Group (O) Big Book Study, 8 p.m., 112 N. Pattee (Front Street entrance, downstairs).