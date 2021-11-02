Community Calendar

Road closure

TRAFFIC SIGNAL AT East Broadway and Madison Street will be shut off from 6 to 8 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 6, to repair a damaged controller cabinet. Traffic control, including flaggers, will be in place, but it is suggested that drivers and bicyclists plan an alternate route for their morning commute.

Government

MISSOULA CONSOLIDATED PLANNING Board, 6 p.m., via Zoom. Meeting links and call-in numbers are listed near the top each agenda at ci.missoula.mt.us/1149/AgendasWebcastsMinutes. YouTube Live Stream and On Demand. By phone: 1-253-215-8782, 1-213-338-8477, 1-267-831-0333; or 1-888-475-4499 or 1-877-853-5257. Webinar ID: 842 93996424 Password: 999636, Press *9 to raise your hand to be recognized for public comment, *6 to mute and unmute. No live TV broadcast.

AIR QUALITY ADVISORY Council, 6:30 p.m., via Microsoft Teams, bit.ly/3BCr9il; Video Conference ID: 111 604 150 7. Or call in (audio only) +1 406-272-4824,,648743052# United States, Billings. Phone Conference ID: 648 743 052#.

Public events

BONNER MILLTOWN HISTORY Center and Museum, coffee, 9-11:30 a.m., 9397 Hwy 200, Bonner.

YOGA FOR PARKINSON'S every Tuesday, 10:30-11:30 a.m. Registration required. Call 531-7110.

NORTH VALLEY PUBLIC LIBRARY, Stevensville, 777-5061, norhtvalleylibrary.org. Registration required for all events. Role playing games for teens, 4 p.m. Seed saving with Kait form Kait's Garden, 7 p.m., in person or online.

MISSOULA PUBLIC LIBRARY, 301 E. Main St., 721-2665: Families First Learning Lab: Preschool Art with a Purpose, 10 a.m.-noon. MakerSpace open hours, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. and 2-6 p.m. SpectrUM Discovery Area: science activity, 2-6 p.m. MCAT: Introduction to Video Editing, Final Cut Pro," 3 p.m., registration required. MCAT: free virtual reality experience, 3:30 p.m., registration required.

BITTERROOT PUBLIC LIBRARY, Hamilton, 363-1670, bitterrootpubliclibrary.org: Coloring Club for Adults, 10 a.m. NaNoWriMo Writers Club, 1-3:30 p.m. Builders Club, 4 p.m. Socrates Cafe, 7 p.m.

Organizations

SHOOTIN' THE BULL TOASTMASTERS, noon, 140 W. Pine St. Call 406-640-8380 or visit 8712.toastmastersclubs.org.

NARCOTICS ANONYMOUS, namontana.org: Noon: zoom.us/j/965024325; Meeting ID 965 024 325; Password 955008. 7 p.m.: https://zoom.us/j/321529143; Meeting ID 321 529 143; Password 955208. All Zoom meetings require a password. Check Montana.na.org for updates.

TOPS No. 428, 10-11 a.m., First Christian Church, 2701 S. Russell. A sensible weight loss group. Call 209-471-7708 or 406-728-2287.

MISSOULA SENIOR CENTER, 705 S. Higgins Ave., 543-7154, missoulaseniorcenter.org: lunch served by drive-thru only at the back door of the center from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. (or for as long as cars are in line).

AL-ANON, a fellowship for friends and family of alcoholics, has daily meetings in the area. For details, go to montanadistrict10alanon.org/.

AA MEETINGS: Hotline phone: 833-800-6553. Early Sunrise Group (C/H/Z) Discussion, 6:30 a.m., Unity Church (side door), 546 South Ave. W. ID: 88484774794. PW 505404. Sunrise Group (C/H/Z) Discussion, 8 a.m., Unity Church (side door), 546 South Ave. W. ID: 88484774794. PW 505404. Sober Steppers (O/H) Literature, 10 a.m., Fourth D. Club, 1500 W. Broadway. High Noon Group (O/H) Discussion, noon, First United Methodist Church, 300 E. Main St. (downstairs Fellowship Hall). Silvertip Group (O) Literature, 6:30 p.m., Immanuel Lutheran Church (rear entrance, upstairs), 830 South Ave. W. Missoula Group, 8 p.m., 112 N. Pattee St. (use side entrance). Solution Group (O/H/B) Speaker meeting, 7:30 p.m., First Presbyterian Church (upstairs in west building, main entrance), 201 S. Fifth St. W. Missoula Oasis Persists (O/Z) online only, 7:30 p.m., ID: 198816143. Missoula Group (O) Discussion, 8 p.m., 112 N. Pattee St. (Front Street entrance, downstairs). YG Phoenix Group (O) Literature Study, 10 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 201 S. Fifth St. W.

Coming soon

CHILD CARE RESOURCES' training, "Early Childhood Essentials," 6-9 p.m., Wednesday, Nov. 10. Free. Register at childcareresources.org/events.

