Closure
A CAROUSEL FOR MISSOULA closed Friday, Jan. 18, for annual pony painting and maintenance. Dragon Hollow will be open, weather permitting, during the closure, and Carousel staff will answer messages as they are able.
Government
MISSOULA ELECTION ADVISORY Committee, 2 p.m., Room B14, Administration Building, 199 W. Pine St. Administrator update and study from Brennan Center.
Public events
NORTH VALLEY PUBLIC LIBRARY, Stevensville, 777-5071: Storytime for toddlers and preschoolers, 10:30 a.m.; After School at the Library for ages 6 and up, 3-4:30 p.m.
BITTERROOT PUBLIC LIBRARY, Hamilton, 363-1670: Toddler and baby storytime, 10:30 a.m.
MISSOULA PUBLIC LIBRARY, 301 E. Main St., 721-2665 or missoulapubliclibrary.org: Empower Place Tiny Tales for ages birth-3, 10:30-11 a.m., 1720 Wyoming St.; open hours in the MakerSpace, noon-5 p.m.; Memory Cafe, 2-4 p.m.; Middle School Writers' Group, 3:30-5 p.m.; Wednesday movie matinee at Big Sky Branch, "Alpha," 3:45 p.m.; Carvey demonstration in the MakerSpace, 6:30 p.m., registration required; 2nd Wednesday Night Book Group discusses "Killers of the Flower Moon: The Osage Murders and the Birth of the FBI" by David Grann, 7 p.m.
Organizations
LYME DISEASE SUPPORT GROUP, 1 p.m., St. Francis Community Hall, 411 S. Fifth St., Hamilton. Call 360-1415 or 360-0170.
MISSOULA QUILTERS GUILD, 7 p.m., Fairbridge Inn, 3803 Brooks St.
TYPE 1 DIABETES active social, 6:30 p.m., YMCA. $5 per person; ages 14 and under must be accompanied by adult. Call 406-260-6420.
COFFEE OUTSIDE MISSOULA, 7:15-8:15 a.m., Brennen's Wave. A weekly bike social hour before the day begins; bring your own brewing method to make a cup of coffee with other caffeine-loving cyclists. If you don’t have a method for brewing coffee outside, bring a breakfast item to share with the group and we’ll gladly brew you a cup of coffee. See #coffeeoutsideMSLA on Instagram.
MISSOULA SENIOR CITIZEN'S CENTER, 705 S. Higgins Ave., 543-7154, missoulaseniorcenter.org: Tai Chi, 9:15 a.m., $4.
MISSOULA DUPLICATE BRIDGE, open game, 12:30 p.m., 2825 Stockyard Suite I-3. Visit missoulabridge.org.
ALATEEN online chat meeting, 7:30 p.m. chat.alateen.net.
AL-ANON Wednesday Morning Al-Anon, 10:15 a.m., First Christian Church, 2701 S. Russell St.; Hot Springs Al-Anon, 9 a.m., Trinity Lutheran Church, 131 N. Wall St.; Noon Al-Anon, noon, Alano Club, 8 Third Ave. W., Polson. Call 1-888-425-2666 or visit http://al-anon-montana.org/.
AA MEETINGS: Missoula Early Sunrise Group (C/H) Discussion, 6:30 a.m., Unity Church, 546 South Ave. W.; Polson Early Birds (C/H) Discussion, 7 a.m., Polson Alano Club, 8 Third Ave. W.; Missoula Sunrise Group (C/H) Discussion, 8 a.m., Unity Church; Missoula Sober Steppers (O/H) Beginners, 10 a.m., Fourth D Alano Club, 1500 W. Broadway; Missoula High Noon Group (O) Discussion, noon, First United Methodist Church, 300 E. Main St.; Trout Creek Happy Hour (O/H) Discussion, noon, Cabinet Mountain Church, 3006 Highway 200; Missoula Women’s Group (C/H/W) Discussion, 5:30 p.m., Providence Center, 900 N. Orange, Room 103; Missoula Poverello Group (O) Discussion, 6:30 p.m., Poverello Center, 1110 W. Broadway; Polson Ray of Hope (O/H) Discussion, 7 p.m., Polson Alano Club; St. Ignatius Mission Valley Group No. 1, 7 p.m., S&K Technologies, 63066 Old Highway 93; Potomac Future Group (O), 7 p.m., Little Blackfoot Church; Missoula Breathin’ Easy (O/H) Discussion, 8 p.m., Unitarian Fellowship, 102 McLeod; Missoula Missoula Group (O/H) Discussion, 8 p.m., 112 N. Pattee St.; Missoula Young Guns in Sobriety (O) Big Book Study, 10 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 201 S. Fifth St. W. Call 888-607-2000 or visit aa-montana.org.