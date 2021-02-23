Community Calendar

Government

MISSOULA COUNTY AIRPORT Board, 1:30 p.m. Staff members will be present in the conference room and a limited number of public attendants will be permitted with facial coverings and social distancing rules in place. Join virtually at global.gotomeeting.com/join/362010253; also dial in using your phone, United States: +1 (646) 749-3112; Access Code: 362-010-253.

PUBLIC ART Committee, 4 p.m., via Zoom, bit.ly/3pyBjuq, Webinar ID: ​869 2489 9859 Passcode: 574069 Or Telephone: Dial (for higher quality, dial a number based on your current location): US: +​1 253 215 8782​ or +​1 213 338 8477​ or +​1 267 831 0333​ or ​833 548 0282​ (Toll Free) or ​877 853 5257​ (Toll Free) or ​888 475 4499 ​(Toll Free) or ​833 548 0276​ (Toll Free).

MISSOULA COUNTY PUBLIC Schools' Board of Trustees regular meeting, 6 p.m., virtual. View agenda and virtual meeting information at mcpsmt.org.

Public events