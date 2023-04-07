Public Events

MISSOULA PUBLIC LIBRARY, 455 E. Main St., 721-2665, missoulapubliclibrary.org: MakerSpace Walk-In Hours, 9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Tiny Tales, 10:30-11 a.m. Story Time, 10:30-11 a.m. Families First Learning Lab: Community Connections, 11 a.m.-noon. Watercolor Painting Class, noon-2 p.m. Yarns @ MPL, noon-2 p.m. spectrUM Discovery Activity: Plants and Animals, 2-6 p.m. LEGO Club, 2:30-5 p.m. UM Living Lab: Research Studies and Activities for Kids, 3-6 p.m. Young Adult Writers' Group, 3:30-5:30 p.m. Old Growth Celebration Reception, 5-7 p.m.

BITTERROOT PUBLIC LIBRARY, Hamilton, 363-1670, bitterrootpubliclibrary.org: Preschool Story Time, 10:30 a.m., registration required. One on One Tech Support, 10 a.m.-noon, reservations recommended. All Ages Chess Club, 3:30-5 p.m.

Organizations

MISSOULA SENIOR CENTER, 705 S. Higgins Ave., 543-7154, missoulaseniorcenter.org: lunch served 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. (eat inside or get it to-go).

NARCOTICS ANONYMOUS, namontana.org: 7 a.m.: zoom.us/j/692848479; Meeting ID 692848479; Password 347804. Noon: zoom.us/j/965024325; Meeting ID 965 024 325; Password 955008. 7 p.m.: zoom.us/j/321529143; Meeting ID 321 529 143; Password: 955208. 9 p.m.: zoom.us/j/321529143; Meeting ID 321529143; Password 955208. All Zoom meetings require a password. Check namontana.org for updates. All meetings Mountain Time. Meetings are open 15 minutes before and after scheduled time.

NICOTINE ANONYMOUS, every Friday, 7 p.m., 4-D Club, 1500 W. Broadway. Call 240-5768, 880-9039 or 370-3808.

AL-ANON, a fellowship for friends and family of alcoholics, has daily meetings in the area. For details, go to montanadistrict10alanon.org/.

AA MEETINGS: Visit AA-montana.org or call the hotline at 833-800-8553 for further information. Early Sunrise Group (C/H/Z) Discussion, 6:30 a.m., Unity Church (side door), 546 South Ave. W. ID: 88484774794. PW: 505404. Polson Early Birds (C/H) Discussion, 7 a.m., Polson Alano Club, 8 Third Ave. W. Sunrise Group (C/H/Z) Discussion, 8 a.m., Unity Church (side door), 546 South Ave. W. ID: 88484774794. PW: 505404. Sober Steppers (O/H) Discussion, 10 a.m., Fourth D Club, 1500 W. Broadway. High Noon Group (O/H), noon, First United Methodist Church, 300 E. Main St., downstairs in Fellowship Hall. Reflections meeting (O) meditation/discussion, noon, Open Way, 702 Brooks St. Bonner Park Group (O/H), 4 p.m., Bonner Park, 1600 Ronald Ave., by Bandshell. Missoula Women’s Group (C/W/Z), 5:30 p.m., online and at United Methodist Church, 300 E. Main St. ID: 71084339163. PW: 647027. Zootown Happy Hour (O) Discussion, 5:35 p.m., Unity Church (side door), 546 South Ave. W. No Name Group (O/Z) Discussion, 7 p.m., St. Paul Lutheran Church Room 210, 202 Brooks St. ID: 256446926. PW: 718300. Primary Purpose Group (O/Z), 7 p.m., online only. ID: 542387682. PW: 29874. Frenchtown Fellowship Group (C/H) Discussion, 7 p.m., Valley of Christ Lutheran Church, 16200 Frontage Road. Missoula Oasis Persists (O/Z), 7:30 p.m., online only, ID: 198816143. Missoula Group (O) Discussion, 8 p.m., 112 North Pattee (use Front Street entrance, downstairs). T.G.I.F. (C/H) discussion, 8 p.m., Polson Alano Club, 8 Third Ave. W. YG Phoenix Group (O) Book Study — Language of the Heart, 10 p.m., First Presbyterian Church (downstairs north entrance), 201 S. Fifth St. W.