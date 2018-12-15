Public events
ROBBINS ROOST COUNTRY CHRISTMAS, 11 a.m.-3 p.m., 4375 Highway 93 S. Featuring unique treasures inside and out including art, vintage pieces, antiques, one-of-a-kind Christmas decor and dishes, western selections, custom items. Appointments can be arranged; call 370-9265.
MISSOULA VALLEY WINTER MARKET, 9 a.m.-1 p.m., Missoula Senior Center, 705 S. Higgins Ave. Food, coffee, local products, baked items, crafts and life music.
CHRISTMAS PASTRY SALE featuring baked goods from around the world, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church, 301 S. Sixth St. W. Pre-orders accepted. Call 552-2222 or 240-5547.
MISSOULA PUBLIC LIBRARY, 301 E. Main St., 721-2665: storytime, 10:30 a.m.; open hours in the MakerSpace, 2-6 p.m.
Organizations
AL-ANON New Hope Family Group, 9:30 a.m., St. Patrick Hospital Broadway Building, 500 W. Broadway, Duran Learning Center; SOS Al-Anon Family Group, noon, First United Methodist Church, 300 E. Main St. Call 1-888-425-2666 or visit al-anon-montana.org.
AA MEETINGS: Missoula Early Sunrise Group (C/H) Discussion, 6:30 a.m., Unity Church, 546 South Ave. W.; Polson Early Birds (C/H) Living Sober Study, 7 a.m., Polson Alano Club, 8 Third Ave. W.; Missoula Keep It Simple (C/H), 7:30 a.m., University Congregational Church, 401 University Ave.; Missoula Sunrise Group (C/H) Discussion, 8 a.m., Unity Church; Mission Valley Group No. 1, 9:30 a.m., Mission Valley UMC, 70715 Highway 93, St. Ignatius; Missoula High Noon Group (O/H) Discussion, noon, First United Methodist Church, 300 East Main St.; Trout Creek Happy Hour (O/H) Discussion, 6 p.m., Cabinet Mountain Church, 3006 Highway 200; Polson 12 x 12 Study (O/H) Discussion, 7 p.m., Polson Alano Club; Missoula Young People's Group Discussion (O/H), 8 p.m., University Congregational Church, 401 University Ave.; Missoula Group (O/H) Discussion, 8 p.m., 112 N. Pattee St.; Missoula Chapter Nine Group (O/H) Discussion, 8 p.m., First Christian Church, 2701 S. Russell St.; Missoula Young Guns in Sobriety (O) Discussion, 10 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 201 S. Fifth St. W. Visit aa-montana.org/ or call 888-607-2000.
PUZZLE CLUB, a brain injury support group, 9 a.m., Black Cat Bake Shop, 2000 W. Broadway. Call 406-544-6629 or 406-549-2146.
MISSOULA DUPLICATE Bridge lessons, 9:30 a.m., 2825 Stockyard Road Suite I-3. Visit missoulabridge.com.