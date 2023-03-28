Government

BOARD OF COUNTY COMMISSIONERS, 10 a.m. In person at Conference 206, Missoula County Administration Building, 199 W. Pine or via Microsoft Teams, bit.ly/3ZBAXpN, Meeting ID: 226 850 126 445, Passcode: xdZ6ux.

MISSOULA COUNTY AIRPORT AUTHORITY, 1:30 p.m. Johnson Bell Board Room, new airport terminal.

MISSOULA COUNTY PUBLIC SCHOOLS, 6 p.m. 909 South Ave. W. MCPS Administration Building A Boardroom.

Public events

YOGA FOR PARKINSON’S every Tuesday, 10:30 a.m.-11:30 a.m. Registration required. Call 406-531-7110.

MISSOULA PUBLIC LIBRARY, 301 E. Main St., 721-2665, missoulapubliclibrary.org: Families First Learning Lab: Preschool Art with a Purpose, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. MCAT: Video Camera Tour, 2-4 p.m. spectrUM Discovery Activity: Making Madness, 2-6 p.m. Big Sky 3D Printing Open Hours, 4:30-7:30 p.m. MCAT Intro to Podcasting, 5:30-6:30 p.m.

BITTERROOT PUBLIC LIBRARY, Hamilton, 363-1670, bitterrootpubliclibrary.org: Coloring Club for Adults, 9:30-11:30 a.m. Builder's Club, 4-5 p.m., registration required. The Tale Tellers: A Storytelling Workshop, 5:15-6:15 p.m.

Organizations

TOPS, Take Off Pounds Sensibly, Missoula Chapter No. 428, 10-11 a.m. Tuesdays, Weigh-in 8:45-9:45 a.m. A weight-loss, education, support and maintenance weight-loss group. Yearly dues under $100. Call 406-529-0667.

SHOOTIN’ THE BULL TOASTMASTERS, noon, every Tuesday, Zoom meetings only. Call 406-396-8335 or visit 8712.toastmastersclubs.org. Zoom link: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/86476461009?pwd=YUVwc3kxL2lPVFduL2lySVJzUWJOZz09.

MISSOULA SENIOR CENTER, 705 S. Higgins Ave., 543-7154, missoulaseniorcenter.org: lunch served 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. (eat inside or get it to-go).

CANCER SUPPORT COMMUNITY MISSOULA, 2625 Briggs, 406-317-5077: T’ai Chi Chih every Tuesday from 12:30-1:30 p.m. Anyone impacted by cancer is invited to attend. Free of charge. Can also attend virtually, call for more information.

AL-ANON, a fellowship for friends and family of alcoholics, has daily meetings in the area. For details, go to montanadistrict10alanon.org/. AA MEETINGS: Hotline phone: 833-800-6553. Early Sunrise Group (C/H/Z) Discussion, 6:30 a.m., Unity Church (side door), 546 South Ave. W. ID: 88484774794. PW 505404. Polson Early Birds (C/H) Big Book, 7 a.m., Alano Club, 8 Third Ave. W. Sunrise Group (C/H/Z) Discussion, 8 a.m., Unity Church (side door), 546 South Ave. W. ID: 88484774794. PW 505404. Sober Steppers (O/H) Literature, 10 a.m., Fourth D. Club, 1500 W. Broadway. High Noon Group (O/H) Discussion, noon, First United Methodist Church, 300 E. Main St. (downstairs Fellowship Hall). Mission Valley Group 1 (O) Discussion, 6 p.m., S&K Technologies, 63066 Old Highway 93, St. Ignatius. Silvertip Group (O) Literature, 6:30 p.m., Immanuel Lutheran Church (rear entrance, upstairs), 830 South Ave. W. Big Book Topic meeting, 7 p.m., Clinton Community Center, 10011 Spitt Road. Living Sober (C/H), 7 p.m., Polson Alano Club. There is a Solution Group (O), 7 p.m., 820 Railroad Road, Alberton. Missoula Group, 8 p.m., 112 N. Pattee St. (use side entrance). Solution Group (O/H/B) Speaker meeting, 7:30 p.m., United Methodist Church, 300 E. Main St. Missoula Oasis Persists (O/Z) online only, 7:30 p.m., ID: 198816143. Missoula Group (O) Discussion, 8 p.m., 112 N. Pattee St. (Front Street entrance, downstairs). YG Phoenix Group (O) Literature Study, 10 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 201 S. Fifth St. W.