Community Calendar

Road construction
HIGGINS AVENUE BRIDGE rehabilitation project. Travelers will be able to use one line in each direction east side of bridge.
Government
MISSOULA COUNTY AIRPORT Authority, 1:30 p.m., virtual, https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/362010253; by phone, United States: +1 (646) 749-3112; Access Code: 362-010-253.
MAYOR'S DOWNTOWN Advisory Commission, 1:30 p.m., virtual, https://ci-missoulamt.zoom.us/j/82325750594?pwd=U0N4ODgrZHltcU91MmtoTlZWRmlEQT09; attend by phone: US: +1 213 338 8477 or +1 253 215 8782 or +1 267 831 0333 or 833 548 0276 (Landlines) or 833 548 0282 (Landlines) or 877 853 5257 (Landlines) or 877 853 5257 (Landlines) or 888 475 4499 (Landlines); Webinar ID: 823 2575 0594#. Passcode: 376262, Press *9 to raise your hand to be recognized for public comment.
MISSOULA COUNTY PUBLIC Schools' Board of Trustees' regular meeting, 6 p.m., via Zoom; https://zoom.us/j/99383043944?pwd=R2F1NE5MbDNkT3djYnBiNjczVnF3UT09; Meeting ID: 993 8304 3944; Passcode: 135350. One tap mobile, +13462487799,,99383043944#,,,,,,0#,,135350# US (Houston); +16699006833,,99383043944#,,,,,,0#,,135350# US (San Jose). If you would like to watch the livestream of the board meeting, please use the livestream posted on https://www.facebook.com/missoulacountypublicschools/.
MISSOULA CONSOLIDATED Planning Board, 6 p.m., virtual meeting at YouTube Live Stream and On Demand https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC5fnfMPFGSk8Gwq6F5UoqGg or http://www.ci.missoula.mt.us/webcasts. Call in live to meeting (MUTE your computer or other device prior to calling in). 1 (253) 215-8782, 1 (213) 338-8477 or toll free (877) 853-5257 or 1 (888) 475-4499 (landlines only) Meeting ID: 960 049 3694.
Public events
PART 3: "MT NATIVE VOTE: History of Indigenous People’s Right to Vote," 2 p.m., via Zoom. Presenters: D’Shane Barnett, Executive Director of All Nations Health Center and Marci McLean, Executive Director of Western Native Voice. Register at https://fortmissoulamuseum.org/mt-native-vote-webinar-registration/.
DRAGON HOLLOW Play area now open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily, weather permitting.
YOGA FOR PARKINSON'S every Tuesday, 10:30-11:30 a.m. Registration required. Call 531-7110.
MISSOULA PUBLIC LIBRARY, 301 E. Main St., 721-2665: Tiny Tales pre-recorded sessions posted every Tuesday and Thursday on the library's Facebook page.
Organizations
SHOOTIN' THE BULL TOASTMASTERS, noon, 140 W. Pine St. Call 406-640-8380 or visit https://8712.toastmastersclubs.org.
NARCOTICS ANONYMOUS, namontana.org: Noon: https://zoom.us/j/965024325; Meeting ID 965 024 325; Password 955008. 7 p.m.: https://zoom.us/j/321529143; Meeting ID 321 529 143; Password 955208. All Zoom meetings require a password. Check Montana.na.org for updates.
TOPS No. 428, 10-11 a.m., First Christian Church, 2701 S. Russell. A sensible weight loss group. Call 209-471-7708 or 406-728-2287.
MISSOULA SENIOR CENTER, 705 S. Higgins Ave., 543-7154, missoulaseniorcenter.org: lunch served by drive through only at the back door of the center from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. (or for as long as cars are in line).
AL-ANON: Due to COVID-19, a meeting may be temporarily cancelled on a week-by-week basis. Please go to: al-anon-montana.org or call 1-888-425-2666. Tuesday Morning Serenity AFG, 7:30 a.m., Atonement Lutheran Church, 2205 34th St.; Healing Through Al-Anon, 7:30 p.m., First United Methodist Church, 300 E. Main St.; Hamilton Brown Baggers, noon, St. Francis Parish, Madison and S. Fifth St., Hamilton; West End Al-Anon, 6 p.m., Clark Fork Church, 75, Abba Lane, St. Regis. Call 1-888-425-2666 or visit al-anon-montana.org.
AA MEETINGS: Hotline phone: 833-800-6553. High Noon Group, noon, First United Methodist Church, 300 E. Main St. Missoula Group, 8 p.m., 112 N. Pattee St. (use side entrance). Silvertip Group, 6:30 p.m., Immanual Lutheran Church, 830 South Ave. W (rear door, facemask mandatory). Young Guns in Sobriety, 10 p.m., First Presbyterian Church administration/library, 235 S. Fifth St. W. Zoom meetings: Add the free Zoom app to your phone or laptop, enter the meeting code and password if asked. Your user name should be first name and initial together with city/state. Missoula Oasis Zoom Meeting, 7:30 p.m. Meeting ID: 198 816 143. Sunrise Group, 6:30 and 8 a.m. Meeting ID 844 5868 2169. Primary Purpose Group, 7 p.m., Meeting ID 489 179 508, Password 551190. For password email missoulaaaonline@gmail.com.
