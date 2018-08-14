Road closure/detours
SCOTT STREET closed from Rodgers Street to Turner Street through Sept. 7 for installation of now water main.
MILWAUKEE TRAIL detoured through August. Trail traffic will go on North Catlin, east and west on Wyoming and North California.
Government
PARKS AND RECREATION Board, noon, Headwaters at Currents, 600 Cregg Lane.
MISSOULA COUNTY PUBLIC SCHOOLS' Board of Trustees regular meeting, 6 p.m., Business Building Boardroom, 915 South Ave. W. Agenda available at mcpsmt.org.
MISSOULA RURAL FIRE DISTRICT Board of Trustees, 7 p.m., MRFD Station 1, 2521 South Ave. W.
Public events
MISSOULA CITY BAND rehearsal, 7-9 p.m., Sentinel High School Band Room. Visit missoulacityband.org. (rescheduled from Monday).
MISSOULA FARMERS MARKET, 5:30-7 p.m., north end of Higgins Avenue. Call 274-3042 or visit missoulafarmersmarket.com.
MISSOULA PUBLIC LIBRARY, 301 E. Main St., 721-2665: open hours in the Makerspace, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. and 2-6 p.m.; Tiny Tales for ages birth-3, 10:30-11 a.m.; Community Creative Writing workshop in the MakerSpace, 6 p.m.; System Check, 6:30 p.m.; 2nd Tuesday Book Group discusses "Faithful Place," by Tana French, 7 p.m.
NORTH VALLEY PUBLIC LIBRARY, Stevensville, 777-5061: Writers' Club for kids and teens, noon.
BITTERROOT PUBLIC LIBRARY, Hamilton, 363-1670: Coloring Club for Grownups, 10 a.m.-noon.
Organizations
SURVIVING TO THRIVE, support group for widows, 10 a.m., Discovery Alliance Church, 2630 Connery Way. Call 549-4333.
BLIND AND LOW VISION Services support group, 1:15 p.m., Summit Independent Living Center conference room, 700 S.W. Higgins Ave. Call 329-5400.
BIG SKY A's Model A Club, 7:30 p.m., Southgate Mall Community Room.
TOPS No. 428, 10-11 a.m., First Christian Church, 2701 S. Russell. A sensible weight loss group. Call 209-471-7708 or 406-728-2287.
MISSOULA SENIOR CENTER, 705 S. Higgins Ave., 543-7154, missoulaseniorcenter.org: gentle yoga for all ages, 9 a.m., $4.
BITTERROOT TOASTMASTERS, 12:30 p.m., Hamilton Senior Center, 820 N. Fourth St. Call Douglas at 381-3214 or visit bitterroot.toastmastersclub.org.
DUPLICATE BRIDGE open game, 6:30 p.m., 2825 Stockyard Road, Building I-3. Visit missoulabridge.org.
AL-ANON Healing Through Al-Anon, 7:30 p.m., First United Methodist Church, 300 E. Main St.; Hamilton Brown Baggers, noon, St. Francis Parish, Madison and S. Fifth St., Hamilton; Breaking Free Adult Children of Alcoholics, 5:30 p.m., Polson Alano Club, 8 Third Ave. W., Polson; West End Al-Anon, 6:30 p.m., Clark Fork Church, 75, Abba Lane, St. Regis. Call 1-888-425-2666 or visit al-anon-montana.org.
AA MEETINGS: Missoula Early Sunrise Group (C/H) Discussion, 6:30 a.m., Unity Church, 546 South Ave. W.; 7 a.m. Polson Early Birds (C/H) Living Sober Study, 7 a.m., Polson Alano Club, 8 Third Ave. W.; Missoula Sunrise Group (C/H) Discussion, 8 a.m., Unity Church; Missoula Sober Steppers (O/H) Beginners. 10 a.m., Fourth D Alano Club, 1500 W. Broadway; Missoula High Noon Group (O) Discussion, noon, First United Methodist Church, 300 E. Main St.; Thompson Falls Group (O), noon, behind Bear Muscle Fitness, 107 Spruce St.; Missoula Downtowners (O/H) Discussion, 5:30 p.m., Fourth D Alano Club; Mission Valley Group No. 1 Discussion (O), 6 p.m., S&K Technologies, 63066 Old Highway 93, St. Ignatius; Missoula Silvertip Group (C) Discussion, 6:30 p.m., Immanuel Lutheran Church, 830 South Ave. W.; Clinton Big Book Topic Meeting (O/H), 7 p.m., Clinton Communuity Center, 10011 Spitt Road; Polson Living Sober (C/H), 7 p.m., Polson Alano Club; Primary Purpose meeting Big Book (O/H), 7 p.m., Pablo Nazarene Church, 42653 Old Highway 93; Superior Morning Star Group (C) Discussion, 7 p.m., Superior Methodist Church, 201 First St.; Missoula Solution Group (O/H/B) Speaker meeting, 7:30 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 201 S. Fifth St. W.; Missoula Group (O/H) Discussion, 8 p.m., Radio Central Bldg., 2nd floor, 127 E. Main; Missoula Young Guns in Sobriety (O) Discussion, 10 p.m., First Presbyterian Church. Call 888-607-2000 or visit aa-montana.org.