Community Calendar

Road closure

WESTBOUND TRAFFIC along 14th Street detoured around water main improvement project via North Avenue to Johnson Street. Adjacent portions of Washburn and Ronan Streets closed from Fifth Street to 14th Street. Project expected to be completed by mid-October.

Government

MISSOULA AIRPORT AUTHORITY, 1:30 p.m., virtual, global.gotomeeting.com/join/362010253; dial in using your phone, United States: +1 (646) 749-3112. Access Code: 362-010-253.

MISSOULA COUNTY PUBLIC Schools' Board of Trustees regular meeting, 6 p.m., MCPS Administration Building A Boardroom, 909 South Ave. W. Agenda: available at mcpsmt.org.

Public events

MISSOULA FARMERS MARKET, 5-7 p.m., north end of Higgins Avenue by the XXXXs. Fresh produce, plant starts, herbs, eggs, flowers, snacks, Arabic flathbreads. missoulafarmersmarket.com.

BONNER MILLTOWN HISTORY Center and Museum, coffee, 9-11:30 a.m., 9397 Hwy 200, Bonner.

YOGA FOR PARKINSON'S every Tuesday, 10:30-11:30 a.m. Registration required. Call 531-7110.