Community Calendar

Road closure
WESTBOUND TRAFFIC along 14th Street detoured around water main improvement project via North Avenue to Johnson Street. Adjacent portions of Washburn and Ronan Streets closed from Fifth Street to 14th Street. Project expected to be completed by mid-October.
Government
MISSOULA AIRPORT AUTHORITY, 1:30 p.m., virtual, global.gotomeeting.com/join/362010253; dial in using your phone, United States: +1 (646) 749-3112. Access Code: 362-010-253.
MISSOULA COUNTY PUBLIC Schools' Board of Trustees regular meeting, 6 p.m., MCPS Administration Building A Boardroom, 909 South Ave. W. Agenda: available at mcpsmt.org.
Public events
MISSOULA FARMERS MARKET, 5-7 p.m., north end of Higgins Avenue by the XXXXs. Fresh produce, plant starts, herbs, eggs, flowers, snacks, Arabic flathbreads. missoulafarmersmarket.com.
BONNER MILLTOWN HISTORY Center and Museum, coffee, 9-11:30 a.m., 9397 Hwy 200, Bonner.
YOGA FOR PARKINSON'S every Tuesday, 10:30-11:30 a.m. Registration required. Call 531-7110.
MISSOULA PUBLIC LIBRARY, 301 E. Main St., 721-2665: Families First Learning Lab: Preschool Art with a Purpose, 10 a.m.-noon. MakerSpace open hours, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. and 2-6 p.m. MCAT: Introduction to Video Editing, Final Cut Pro," 3 p.m., registration required. MCAT: Free virtual reality experience, 3:30 p.m., registration required. MCAT: Movie Club, 5 p.m. MCAT: "How I Made My Movie" presentation and Q&A with local flimmaker, 6:45 p.m.
BITTERROOT PUBLIC LIBRARY, Hamilton, 363-1670, bitterrootpubliclibrary.org: Coloring Club for Adults, 10 a.m. Kids Crafternoons, noon-5 p.m. Building Club, 4-5 p.m.
Organizations
SHOOTIN' THE BULL TOASTMASTERS, noon, 140 W. Pine St. Call 406-640-8380 or visit 8712.toastmastersclubs.org.
NARCOTICS ANONYMOUS, namontana.org: Noon: zoom.us/j/965024325; Meeting ID 965 024 325; Password 955008. 7 p.m.: https://zoom.us/j/321529143; Meeting ID 321 529 143; Password 955208. All Zoom meetings require a password. Check Montana.na.org for updates.
TOPS No. 428, 10-11 a.m., First Christian Church, 2701 S. Russell. A sensible weight loss group. Call 209-471-7708 or 406-728-2287.
MISSOULA SENIOR CENTER, 705 S. Higgins Ave., 543-7154, missoulaseniorcenter.org: lunch served by drive-thru only at the back door of the center from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. (or for as long as cars are in line).
AL-ANON Family Groups: montanadistrict10alanon.org, 1-888-425-2666. Virtual Tuesday Morning Serenity meeting, 7:#0 a.m., Zoom meeting ID: 335-117-407. In person Hamilton Brown Baggers meeting, noon, 201 Daly Ave. (wheelchair accessible, masks required). Virtual Tuesday Night Healing meeting, 7 p.m., Zoom meting ID: 408-942-945.
AA MEETINGS: Hotline phone: 833-800-6553. Early Sunrise Group (C/H/Z) Discussion, 6:30 a.m., Unity Church (side door), 546 South Ave. W. ID: 88484774794. PW 505404. Sunrise Group (C/H/Z) Discussion, 8 a.m., Unity Church (side door), 546 South Ave. W. ID: 88484774794. PW 505404. Sober Steppers (O/H) Literature, 10 a.m., Fourth D. Club, 1500 W. Broadway. High Noon Group (O/H) Discussion, noon, First United Methodist Church, 300 E. Main St. (downstairs Fellowship Hall). Silvertip Group (O) Literature, 6:30 p.m., Immanuel Lutheran Church (rear entrance, upstairs), 830 South Ave. W. Missoula Group, 8 p.m., 112 N. Pattee St. (use side entrance). Solution Group (O/H/B) Speaker meeting, 7:30 p.m., First Presbyterian Church (upstairs in west building, main entrance), 201 S. Fifth St. W. Missoula Oasis Persists (O/Z) online only, 7:30 p.m., ID: 198816143. Missoula Group (O) Discussion, 8 p.m., 112 N. Pattee St. (Front Street entrance, downstairs). YG Phoenix Group (O) Literature Study, 10 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 201 S. Fifth St. W.
Coming soon
FREE DEVELOPMENT AND PRESCHOOL screening clinic for children ages 0-5 in the Lolo and Woodman School Districts, beginning at 9 am., Friday, Oct. 1, Lolo Elementary School. Call 406-273-0451 to schedule appointment.