Government
ENERGY AND CLIMATE Team, noon, City Council Chambers, 140 W. Pine St.
MISSOULA BOARD OF County Commissioners, 2 p.m., Missoula County Courthouse, Sophie Moiese Room.
DESTINATION MISSOULA/Missoula Tourism Business Improvement District, 3 p.m., MSO Hub Conference Room 101 E. Main St.
OPEN SPACE ADVISORY Committee, 4 p.m., Headwaters at Currents, 600 Cregg Lane.
LINCOLN CHAMBER OF COMMERCE meeting, 5:30 p.m., Lincoln Library.
Public Events
THE UNIVERSITY OF MONTANA Mansfield Center hosts a forum on migration featuring Central American participants in a U.S. State Department leadership program, 7 p.m., The Public House, 130 E. Broadway. Visit umt.edu/mansfield/internationalprograms/sports-diplomacy/default.php.
NORTH VALLEY PUBLIC LIBRARY, Stevensville, 777-5061: Art Club for ages 5-18, 4 p.m.; "Introduction to Small Business Planning," 9 a.m.-noon.
YOGA FOR PARKINSON'S every Thursday, 10:30-11:30 a.m., Salvation Army Building, 335 S. Russell. No registration required. Call 531-7110.
MISSOULA PUBLIC LIBRARY, 301 E. Main St., 721-2665 or missoulapubliclibrary.org: open hours in the MakerSpace, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. and 2-6 p.m.; Tiny Tales, ages birth-3, large meeting room, 10:30 a.m.; Peeps tasting event at Big Sky Branch, 2:30 p.m.; LEGO Club, ages 12 and under, 3:30- 5 p.m.
BITTERROOT PUBLIC LIBRARY, Hamilton, 363-1670: Lego Club, 3:30 p.m.
Organizations
PARKINSON'S SUPPORT GROUP, 1-3 p.m., Ronald McDonald House, 3003 Fort Missoula Road. Call 829-8843 or 327-1207.
CLARK FORK CHAPTER of the Montana Native Plant Society, 7 p.m., Gallagher Business Building Room L09, UM. Chapter photographers will show slides of Montana's high mountain wildflowers.
MISSOULA SENIOR CITIZEN'S CENTER, 705 S. Higgins Ave., 543-7154, missoulaseniorcenter.org: Gentle yoga for all ages, 9 a.m., $4; bingo, 6:30-8:30 p.m. (doors pen 5 p.m.), $18 for 10 sheets.
AL-ANON: Keep It Simple Family Group, 5:30 p.m., St. Paul Lutheran Church, 202 Brooks St. Men Do Al-Anon, 7 p.m., University Center Room 216, UM. The Legacy AFG, 7:30 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 235 S. Fifth W. Alateen, 7:30 p.m. First Presbyterian Church. Stevensville Al-Anon, 7:30 p.m., Independent Living Center, 57 Main St. Expect a Miracle, 5:30 p.m., Sunburst Mental Health, 109 First Ave., St. Ignatius. Call 1-888-425-2666 or visit mt.al-anon-alateen.org.
AA MEETINGS Call 888-607-2000 or visit aa-montana.org. Early Sunrise Group Discussion (C/H), 6:30 a.m., Unity Church, 546 South Ave. W. (side entrance, basement); Early Birds Discussion (C/H), 7 a.m., Polson Alano Club, 8 Third Ave. W.; Sunrise Group Discussion (C/H), 8 a.m., Unity Church, 546 South Ave. W.; Sober Steppers Beginners (O/H), 10 a.m., Polson Alano Club, 8 Third Ave. W.; High Noon Group Discussion (O), noon, First United Methodist Church, 300 E. Main St.; Thompson Falls Group (O), noon, behind Bear Muscle Fitness, 107 Spruce St.; Attitude Adjustment (O/H), noon, Polson Alano Club, 8 Third Ave. W.; Pathway to Serenity Discussion (O), 3:30 p.m., Clark Fork West Church, 34 St. Regis Ave., St. Regis; Downtowners Discussion (O/H), 5:30 p.m., Fourth D Alano Club, 1500 W. Broadway; Silvertip Group Discussion (C), 6:30 p.m., Immanuel Lutheran Church, 830 South Ave. W.; Big Book Study Group (O/H), 7 p.m., Polson Alano Club, 8 Third Ave. W.; Do It Sober Discussion (O/H), 7 p.m., St. Luke's Conference Room, 107 Sixth Ave. SW, Ronan; The Blackfoot River Group, 7 p.m., Out Savior Lutheran Church, 8985 Highway 200, Bonner; Solution Group Discussion (C/H/B), 7:30 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 201 S. Fifth St. W.; Plains Group Big Book Study (O), 7:30 p.m., Plains United Methodist Church, 206 Meany St.; Not a Glum Lot (O), 7:30 p.m., Thompson Falls Community Church, 306 Church St.; Missoula Group Beginner's, (O/H), 8 p.m., 112 N. Pattee St. (Front Street entrance); Young Guns in Sobriety Literature Study (O), 10 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 201 S. Fifth St. W.
ADULT ASPERGER'S support group, open meeting for those with Asperger's as well as their family and friends, 6-7:30 p.m., University Center, Room 215, UM. Contact Monique Casbeer at 721-3947 or Cindy Bacon Janego at cjanego@communitymed.org for more information.
NAMI MISSOULA free weekly meeting, 10 a.m.-noon, Providence Center Room 103. Open to anyone affected by mental illness (including family members) or interested in learning more about NAMI. Call 880-1013.
NAMI CONNECTION Support Group for adults with mental illness, 1:30-3 p.m., 202 Brooks St., Room 210. Call 880-1013.
DUPLICATE BRIDGE beginner-intermediate game, 6 p.m., 2825 Stockyard Road, Suite I-3. Visit missoulabridge.org.