Road closures/detours
MILWAUKEE TRAIL detoured through August. Traffic will go on North Catlin, east and west on Wyoming and North California.
SCOTT STREET closed from Rodgers Street to Turner Street through Sept. 7 for installation of now water main.
Government
LIBRARY BOARD special meeting, noon, Missoula Public Library, Director's office, 301 E. Main St.
HELLGATE ELEMENTARY Board of Trustees, 7 p.m., School District 4 Board Room, 2385 Flynn Lane.
MISSOULA CITY COUNCIL, 7 p.m., City Council Chambers, 140 W. Pine St.
MISSOULA CONSERVATION DISTRICT, 7 p.m., USDA Service Center, 3550 Mullan Road Suite 106.
Public events
NORTH VALLEY PUBLIC LIBRARY, Stevensville, 777-5061: Mother Goose Signs & Swings for ages 0-3, 10:30 a.m.; theater workshop for kids, 3:30 p.m.
T'AI CHI FOR VETERANS, 3-4 p.m., Missoula Vet Center, 910 Brooks St. Free. Call 721-4918.
MISSOULA PUBLIC LIBRARY, 301 E. Main St., 721-2665, missoulapubliclibrary.org: Tiny Tales at EmPower Place, 10:30 a.m., 1720 Wyoming St.; "Files and Folders" computer class, 6 p.m., registration required.
Organizations
HELPING PARENTS HEAL Support Group, 7-8:30 p.m. Open discussion of spiritual experience and afterlife evidence. Call Jan for more information and location, 546-4127.
MISSOULA SENIOR CENTER, 705 S. Higgins Ave., 543-7154, missoulaseniorcenter.org: Tai Chi, 9:15 a.m., $4.
AL-ANON Lunch Bunch, 1 p.m., Fourth D Alano Club, 1500 W. Broadway, Suites B and C. Monday Step Study Group, 7 p.m., First United Methodist Church, 300 E. Main St. 7 p.m., Mountain Lakes Presbyterian Church, Seeley Lake (call 406-499-0349). 6:30 p.m., Trout Creek Al-Anon, Cabinet Mountain Church. Call 1-888-425-2666 or visit al-anon-montana.org.
TOPS, Prince of Peace Lutheran Church, 2512 Sunset Lane. Weigh-in, 6-6:30 p.m.; meeting, 7 p.m. Contact tops.0177@gmail.com.
DUPLICATE BRIDGE short class and supervised play, 9:30 a.m.-11:30 a.m.; open game, noon; beginner-intermediate game, 6 p.m., 2825 Stockyard Road, Building I-3. Visit missoulabridge.org.
BRIDGE CLUB MISSOULA lessons, 9:30 a.m.; open game, 12:30 p.m.; Non Life Masters, 6 p.m., 2825 Stockyard Road, Building I-3. Visit montanabridge@gmail.com.
HAMILTON ROTARY CLUB, noon, BJ's Restaurant, 900 N. First St., Hamilton.
MISSOULA LIONS Club, noon, Perkins Restaurant, 2275 N. Reserve St.
OVEREATERS ANONYMOUS, 7 p.m., St. Paul Lutheran Church, 202 Brooks St. Visit oa.org.
GAMBLERS ANONYMOUS, open meeting every Monday, 6:30 p.m., Community Medical Center, 2827 Fort Missoula Road Conference Room J. Call 888-900-9979.
AA MEETINGS: Missoula Early Sunrise Group (C/H) Discussion, 6:30 a.m., Unity Church, 546 South Ave. W.; Polson Early Birds (C/H) Discussion, 7 a.m., Polson Alano Club, 8 Third Ave. W.; Missoula Sunrise Group (C/H) Discussion, 8 a.m., Unity Church; Missoula Sober Steppers (O/H) Beginners, 10 a.m., Fourth D Alano Club, 1500 W. Broadway; Missoula High Noon Group (O) Discussion, noon, First United Methodist Church, 300 E. Main St.; Thompson Falls No Name Group (O) Speaker & Discussion, noon, behind The Internet Kitchen, 501 Main St.; Missoula Missoula Women’s Group (C/H/W) Literature Study, 5:30 p.m., Providence Center, 900 N. Orange, Room 103; St. Regis Pathway to Serenity (O) (H) Discussion, 6:30 p.m., Clark Fork West Church, 34 St. Regis Ave.; Seeley Lake Group (O/H) Discussion, 7 p.m., Lake Holy Cross Lutheran, 1655 Airport Road; Thompson Falls Group, 7 p.m., behind Bear Muscle Falls Fitness, 107 Spruce; Missoula No Name Group (O/H) Discussion, 7 p.m., Providence Center, 900 N. Orange, Room 103; Missoula KISMIF (Keep It Simple Make It Fun) (O), Gay, Lesbian, Bisexual & Friends, 7 p.m., University Congregational Church (UCC), 401 University Ave.; Lolo Group (O), 7 p.m., Lolo Community Center, 12345 Highway 93; Polson No Name (C/H), 7 p.m., Polson Alano Club; Ronan Talking Circle (O/H), 7 p.m., Christian Missionary Alliance Church, 35663 Terrace Lake Road; Plains Group (O) Big Book Study, 7:30 p.m., Plains United Methodist, 206 W. Meany; Missoula Group (O/H) Big Book Study, 8 p.m., 112 N. Pattee; Missoula Young Guns in Sobriety (O) Discussion, 10 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 201 S. Fifth St. W. Call 888-607-2000 or visit aa-montana.org.