Closure
A CAROUSEL FOR MISSOULA closed indefinitely due to mechanical issues.
KRAFT CREEK ROAD on the Swan Lake Ranger District closed through Aug. 30 for bridge replacement work.
Public Events
MISSOULA PUBLIC LIBRARY, 301 E. Main St., 721-2665: storytime for children ages 2 and older, 1:30 p.m.
Organizations
DUPLICATE BRIDGE open game, 12:30-4 p.m., Southgate Mall, near Dillard's, across from Hallmark store. missoulabridge.com.
AL-ANON speaker/literature, 9:30 a.m., Fourth D Alano Club, 1500 W. Broadway. Call 1-888-425-2666 or visit al-anon-montana.org.
AA MEETINGS: Missoula Early Sunrise Group (C/H) Discussion, 6:30 a.m., Unity Church, 546 South Ave. W. (side entrance, basement); Polson Early Birds (C/H), 7 a.m., Polson Alano Club, 8 Third Ave. W.; Missoula Sunrise Group (C/H) Discussion, 8 a.m., Unity Church; Missoula Sunday Morning Speaker meeting (O/H), 11 a.m., Fourth D Alano Club, 1500 W. Broadway; St. Ignatius A Wing and A Prayer (O/W), 4 p.m., Mission Valley United Methodist Church, 70715 U.S. Highway 93; Missoula Silvertip Group (O) Discussion, 6:30 p.m., Immanuel Lutheran Church 830 South Ave. W.; Missoula Poverello Group (O) Discussion, 6:30 p.m., Poverello Center, 1110 W. Broadway; Polson Higher Power Hour (O/H), 7 p.m., Polson Alano Club; Missoula Group (O/H) Discussion, 8 p.m., 112 N. Pattee St. (Front Street entrance); Missoula Young Guns in Sobriety (O) Big Book Study, 10 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 201 S. Fifth St. W. Call 888-607-2000 or visit aa-montana.org.
Coming soon
SOCIAL SECURITY Q&A/brown bag, 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Aug. 8, Missoula Aging Services, 337 Stephens Ave. $10 or $15 for two people. Register online https://socialsecurity.eventbrite.com or call MAS 406-728-7682.