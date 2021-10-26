 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Community Calendar

Community Calendar

{{featured_button_text}}

Government

BOARD OF COUNTY Commissioners Administrative public meeting, 10 a.m.,  via Microsoft Teams, bit.ly/3ptqGMQ; or call in (audio only) +1 406-272-4824 United States, Billings. Phone Conference ID: 214 288 766#.

MISSOULA COUNTY AIRPORT Authority Board, 1:30 p.m., join from your computer, tablet or smartphone at global.gotomeeting.com/join/362010253; United States: +1 (646) 749-3112; Access Code: 362-010-253.

MISSOULA COUNTY PUBLIC Schools' Board of Trustees regular meeting, 6 p.m., via Zoom, bit.ly/3b1Xa8Q; Passcode: 545416. Or One tap mobile: US: +12532158782,,81970620219#,,,,*545416# or +13462487799,,81970620219#,,,,*545416#; Or telephone: Dial(for higher quality, dial a number based on your current location): US: +1 253 215 8782 or +1 346 248 7799 or +1 669 900 6833 or +1 301 715 8592 or +1 312 626 6799 or +1 929 205 6099. Webinar ID: 819 7062 0219. Passcode: 545416. Livestream posted on facebook.com/missoulacountypublicschools/.

MAYOR'S DOWNTOWN Advisory Commission, 2 p.m., via Zoom, bit.ly/3w1K5Vb; attend by phone: US: +1 213 338 8477 or +1 253 215 8782 or +1 267 831 0333 or 833 548 0276 (Landlines) or 833 548 0282 (Landlines) or 877 853 5257 (Landlines) or 888 475 4499 (Landlines). Webinar ID: 823 2575 0594. Password: 376262. Press *9 to raise your hand to be recognized for public comment.

Public events

HABITAT FOR HUMANITY of Missoula Town Hall, 6-8 p.m., Missoula Public Library Cooper A/B Room, 415 E. Main St. or via Zoom, bit.ly/3Gfzegz; Meeting  ID:  828  4546 4326. Passcode: Build. Learn what Habitat does and how to become more involved. 

"HUMANIZING THE SLAVE," lecture by Dr. Alexis Wells-Oghoghomeh, 7:30 p.m., via Zoom. A Making Humanities Public Lecture for UM. Register at bit.ly/UMjusticeLecture.

BONNER MILLTOWN HISTORY Center and Museum, coffee, 9-11:30 a.m., 9397 Hwy 200, Bonner.

YOGA FOR PARKINSON'S every Tuesday, 10:30-11:30 a.m. Registration required. Call 531-7110.

MISSOULA PUBLIC LIBRARY, 301 E. Main St., 721-2665: Families First Learning Lab: Preschool Art with a Purpose, 10 a.m.-noon. MakerSpace open hours, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. and 2-6 p.m. SpectrUM Discovery Area: science activity, 2-6 p.m. MCAT: Introduction to Video Editing, Final Cut Pro," 3 p.m., registration required.  

BITTERROOT PUBLIC LIBRARY, Hamilton, 363-1670, bitterrootpubliclibrary.org: Coloring Club for Adults, 10 a.m. October Crafternoon, 2:30 p.m., registration required. Builders Club, 4 p.m.  

Organizations

SHOOTIN' THE BULL TOASTMASTERS, noon, 140 W. Pine St. Call 406-640-8380 or visit 8712.toastmastersclubs.org

NARCOTICS ANONYMOUS, namontana.org: Noon: zoom.us/j/965024325; Meeting ID 965 024 325; Password 955008. 7 p.m.: https://zoom.us/j/321529143; Meeting ID 321 529 143; Password 955208. All Zoom meetings require a password. Check Montana.na.org for updates.

TOPS No. 428, 10-11 a.m., First Christian Church, 2701 S. Russell. A sensible weight loss group. Call 209-471-7708 or 406-728-2287. 

MISSOULA SENIOR CENTER, 705 S. Higgins Ave., 543-7154, missoulaseniorcenter.org: lunch served by drive-thru only at the back door of the center from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. (or for as long as cars are in line).

AL-ANON Family Groups: montanadistrict10alanon.org, 1-888-425-2666. Virtual Tuesday Morning Serenity meeting, 7:#0 a.m., Zoom meeting ID: 335-117-407. In person Hamilton Brown Baggers meeting, noon, 201 Daly Ave. (wheelchair accessible, masks required). Virtual Tuesday Night Healing meeting, 7 p.m., Zoom meting ID: 408-942-945.  

AA MEETINGS: Hotline phone: 833-800-6553. Early Sunrise Group (C/H/Z) Discussion, 6:30 a.m., Unity Church (side door), 546 South Ave. W. ID: 88484774794. PW 505404. Sunrise Group (C/H/Z) Discussion, 8 a.m., Unity Church (side door), 546 South Ave. W. ID: 88484774794. PW 505404. Sober Steppers (O/H) Literature, 10 a.m., Fourth D. Club, 1500 W. Broadway. High Noon Group (O/H) Discussion, noon, First United Methodist Church, 300 E. Main St. (downstairs Fellowship Hall). Silvertip Group (O) Literature, 6:30 p.m., Immanuel Lutheran Church (rear entrance, upstairs), 830 South Ave. W.  Missoula Group, 8 p.m., 112 N. Pattee St. (use side entrance). Solution Group (O/H/B) Speaker meeting, 7:30 p.m., First Presbyterian Church (upstairs in west building, main entrance), 201 S. Fifth St. W. Missoula Oasis Persists (O/Z) online only, 7:30 p.m., ID: 198816143.  Missoula Group (O) Discussion, 8 p.m., 112 N. Pattee St. (Front Street entrance, downstairs). YG Phoenix Group (O) Literature Study, 10 p.m.,  First Presbyterian Church, 201 S. Fifth St. W. 

 

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Watch Now: Related Video

Keeping your jack-o’-lantern fresh through Halloween

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News