Community Calendar

Government

BOARD OF COUNTY Commissioners Administrative public meeting, 10 a.m., via Microsoft Teams, bit.ly/3ptqGMQ; or call in (audio only) +1 406-272-4824 United States, Billings. Phone Conference ID: 214 288 766#.

MISSOULA COUNTY AIRPORT Authority Board, 1:30 p.m., join from your computer, tablet or smartphone at global.gotomeeting.com/join/362010253; United States: +1 (646) 749-3112; Access Code: 362-010-253.

MISSOULA COUNTY PUBLIC Schools' Board of Trustees regular meeting, 6 p.m., via Zoom, bit.ly/3b1Xa8Q; Passcode: 545416. Or One tap mobile: US: +12532158782,,81970620219#,,,,*545416# or +13462487799,,81970620219#,,,,*545416#; Or telephone: Dial(for higher quality, dial a number based on your current location): US: +1 253 215 8782 or +1 346 248 7799 or +1 669 900 6833 or +1 301 715 8592 or +1 312 626 6799 or +1 929 205 6099. Webinar ID: 819 7062 0219. Passcode: 545416. Livestream posted on facebook.com/missoulacountypublicschools/.

MAYOR'S DOWNTOWN Advisory Commission, 2 p.m., via Zoom, bit.ly/3w1K5Vb; attend by phone: US: +1 213 338 8477 or +1 253 215 8782 or +1 267 831 0333 or 833 548 0276 (Landlines) or 833 548 0282 (Landlines) or 877 853 5257 (Landlines) or 888 475 4499 (Landlines). Webinar ID: 823 2575 0594. Password: 376262. Press *9 to raise your hand to be recognized for public comment.