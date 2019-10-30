Government
POLICE COMMISSION, 1 p.m., Mayor's Conference Room, 435 Ryman.
TARGET RANGE School special board meeting, 6 p.m., school conference room, 4095 South Ave. W.
Public events
NIGHTMARE AT THE BALLPARK, 8-11 p.m., Ogren Park Allegiance Field. Clubhouses will be transformed by Missoula Osprey staff and the Big Sky High School Drama Department. The Drama Department will participate as actors in the haunted houses' 10 scenes. $10 at the door or at missoulaosprey.com or the MSO Hub box office, 140 N. Higgins Ave.
FIELD OF SCREAMS, 1497 Highway 93, Victor. Haunted attractions, 7:30-9 p.m. Visit FieldofScreamsMT.com.
MISSOULA MAZE, 3-8 p.m., 1010 Clements Road. Maze, mini maze, petting zoo, pumpkin patch, games, obstacle course. $5 ages 4-12, $8 ages 13-65, $5 for ages 66 and older, children 3 and under free. Visit MissoulaMaze.com.
ZEN MEDITATION class led by Zen Priest Zenku Jerry Smyers, 6 p.m. YogaHeart Studio, 209 Ridgewater Drive, Polson. Free. Call 847-721-0665.
BITTERROOT PUBLIC LIBRARY, Hamilton, 363-1670: Toddler and baby storytime, 10:30 a.m.
MISSOULA PUBLIC LIBRARY, 301 E. Main St., 721-2665 or missoulapubliclibrary.org: Empower Place Tiny Tales for ages birth-3, 10:30-11 a.m., 1720 Wyoming St.; open hours in the MakerSpace, noon-5 p.m.; Middle School Writers' Group, 3:30 p.m.
NORTH VALLEY PUBLIC LIBRARY, Stevensville, 777-5061: Story time, 10:30 a.m.
Organizations
WOMEN'S REENTRY Group, 6 p.m., WORD, 2405 McIntosh Loop. For women who have experienced incarceration. Call 406-493-7612.
COFFEE OUTSIDE MISSOULA, 7:15-8:15 a.m., Brennan's Wave. A weekly bike social hour before the day begins; bring your own brewing method to make a cup of coffee with other caffeine-loving cyclists. If you don’t have a method for brewing coffee outside, bring a breakfast item to share with the group and we’ll gladly brew you a cup of coffee. See #coffeeoutsideMSLA on Instagram.
MISSOULA SENIOR CITIZEN'S CENTER, 705 S. Higgins Ave., 543-7154, missoulaseniorcenter.org: Tai Chi, 9:15 a.m., $5; lunch (open to the public), 11:30-12:30 p.m., $5 ages 60 and over, $7 general, kids 8 and under free; Scrabble, bridge, 12:45 p.m.
ARLEE SENIOR CITIZENS lunch, noon, 34532 Weissinger, Arlee. Call 544-9651.
MISSOULA DUPLICATE BRIDGE, open game, 12:30-4 p.m., Southgate Mall near Dillards, across from Hallmark Store. Visit missoulabridge.org.
ALATEEN online chat meeting, 7:30 p.m. chat.alateen.net.
AL-ANON Wednesday Morning Al-Anon, 10:15 a.m., First Christian Church, 2701 S. Russell St.; Hot Springs Al-Anon, 9 a.m., Presbyterian Church, 321 Arlee St.; Noon Al-Anon, noon, Alano Club, 8 Third Ave. W., Polson. Call 1-888-425-2666 or visit http://al-anon-montana.org/.
AA MEETINGS: Missoula Early Sunrise Group (C/H) Discussion, 6:30 a.m., Unity Church, 546 South Ave. W. (side entrance, basement); Polson Early Birds (C/H) Discussion, 7 a.m., Polson Alano Club, 8 Third Ave. W.; Missoula Sunrise Group (C/H) Discussion, 8 a.m., Unity Church; Missoula Sober Steppers (O/H) Beginners, 10 a.m., Fourth D Alano Club, 1500 W. Broadway; Missoula High Noon Group (O) Discussion, noon, First United Methodist Church, 300 E. Main St.; Trout Creek Happy Hour (O/H) Discussion, noon, Cabinet Mountain Church, 3006 Highway 200; Missoula Women’s Group (C/H/W) Discussion, 5:30 p.m., Providence Center, 900 N. Orange, Room 103; Missoula Poverello Group (O) Discussion, 6:30 p.m., Poverello Center, 1110 W. Broadway; Polson Ray of Hope (O/H) Discussion, 7 p.m., Polson Alano Club; St. Ignatius Mission Valley Group No. 1, 7 p.m., S&K Technologies, 63066 Old Highway 93; Potomac Future Group (O), 7 p.m., Little Blackfoot Church; Missoula Breathin’ Easy (O/H) Discussion, 8 p.m., Unitarian Fellowship, 102 McLeod; Missoula Missoula Group (O/H) Discussion, 8 p.m., 112 N. Pattee St. (Front Street entrance); Missoula Young Guns in Sobriety (O) Big Book Study, 10 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 201 S. Fifth St. W. Call 888-607-2000 or visit aa-montana.org.
On Campus
UNIVERSITY OF MONTANA
President's Lecture Series, 7:30 p.m., University Center Ballroom. Featuring New York Times best-selling author Tommy Orange. Doors open 6:30 p.m. Call 243-2311.