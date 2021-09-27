Community Calendar

Road closure

WESTBOUND TRAFFIC along 14th Street detoured around water main improvement project via North Avenue to Johnson Street. Adjacent portions of Washburn and Ronan Streets closed from Fifth Street to 14th Street. Project expected to be completed by mid-October.

Government

MISSOULA CITY COUNCIL, 6 p.m., ci.missoula.mt.us/webcasts; Cable TV Channel 190. YouTube Live and On Demand: youtube.com/channel/UC5fnfMPFGSk8Gwq6F5UoqGg. Meetings are conducted via Zoom webinar. Register for the live webinar to attend and/or comment during the live meeting: Zoom page listing of the city’s public meetings: ci-missoula-mt.zoom.us/calendar/list or missoulapublicmeetings.com. If you don't have a computer, call the City Clerk's office at 552-6078 to register and receive instructions to join the meeting by phone.