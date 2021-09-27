Community Calendar

Road closure
WESTBOUND TRAFFIC along 14th Street detoured around water main improvement project via North Avenue to Johnson Street. Adjacent portions of Washburn and Ronan Streets closed from Fifth Street to 14th Street. Project expected to be completed by mid-October.
Government
MISSOULA CITY COUNCIL, 6 p.m., ci.missoula.mt.us/webcasts; Cable TV Channel 190. YouTube Live and On Demand: youtube.com/channel/UC5fnfMPFGSk8Gwq6F5UoqGg. Meetings are conducted via Zoom webinar. Register for the live webinar to attend and/or comment during the live meeting: Zoom page listing of the city’s public meetings: ci-missoula-mt.zoom.us/calendar/list or missoulapublicmeetings.com. If you don't have a computer, call the City Clerk's office at 552-6078 to register and receive instructions to join the meeting by phone.
Public Events
MISSOULA PUBLIC LIBRARY, 455 E. Main St., 721-2665, missoulapubliclibrary.org: MakerSpace open hours, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. and 2-6 p.m. Families First Learning Lab: Imagination Monday, 10 a.m.-noon. Tiny Tales at Empower Place, 10:30 a.m. Missoula Job Service workshop, "Job Search and Resume," 2:30-4:30 p.m. MCAT: "Introduction to Video Editing Adobe Premiere," 3 p.m., registration required. Lego Club, 3:30 p.m.
BITTERROOT PUBLIC LIBRARY, Hamilton, 363-1670, bitterrootpubliclibrary.org: Boba tea teak home kit.
T'AI CHI FOR VETERANS, 3-4 p.m., Missoula Vet Center, 910 Brooks St. Free. Call 721-4918.
Organizations
"FIND YOUR VOICE" TOASTMASTERS meeting, noon, University Center at UM. Guests always welcome. Call 544-2575.
MISSOULA SENIOR CENTER, 705 S. Higgins Ave., 543-7154, missoulaseniorcenter.org: lunch served by drive through only at the back door of the center from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. (or for as long as cars are in line).
ARLEE SENIOR CITIZENS lunch, noon, 34532 Weissinger, Arlee. Call 544-9651.
NARCOTICS ANONYMOUS, namontana.org: 7 a.m.: zoom.us/j/692848479; Meeting ID 692848479; Password: 347804. Noon: zoom.us/j/965024325; Meeting ID 965 024 325; Password 955008. 7 p.m.: zoom.us/j/321529143; Meeting ID 321 529 143; Password: 955208. All Zoom meetings require a password. Check Montana.na.org for updates.
AL-ANON Family Groups: montanadistrict10alanon.org or call 1-888-425-2666. Hybrid meeting Monday Step Study, 7 p.m., First United Methodist Church, 300 E. Main St. Zoom meeting ID 528-753-592.
TOPS, Prince of Peace Lutheran Church, 2512 Sunset Lane. Weigh-in, 6-6:30 p.m.; meeting, 7 p.m. Contact tops.0177@gmail.com.
HAMILTON ROTARY CLUB, noon, BJ's Restaurant, 900 N. First St., Hamilton.
OVEREATERS ANONYMOUS, 7 p.m., St. Paul Lutheran Church, 202 Brooks St. Visit oa.org.
AA MEETINGS: AA-montana.org or call the hotline at 833-800-8553 for further information. Early Sunrise Group (C/H/Z) Discussion, 6:30 a.m., Unity Church (side door), 546 South Ave. W. ID: 88484774794. PW 505404. Sunrise Group (C/H/Z) Discussion, 8 a.m., Unity Church (side door), 546 South Ave. W. ID: 88484774794. PW 505404. Sober Steppers (O/H) Discussion, 10 a.m., Dourth D Club, 1500 W. Broadway. High Noon Group (O/H) Discussion, noon, First United Methodist Church, 300 E. Main St. downstairs Fellowship Hall.Bonner Park Group (O/H), 4 p.m., Bonner Park, bu bandshell. Missoula Women's Group (C/W/Z) Book Study, 5:30 p.m., United Methodist Church, 300 W. Main St. Zoom ID: 71084339163. PW: 647027. No Name Group (O/Z) Discussion, 7 p.m., St. Paul Lutheran Church Room 210, 202 Brooks St. ID: 256446926. PW: 718300. KISMIF (O/Z) Gay, Lesbian, Bisexual and Friends, 7 p.m., UCC Church, 405 University Ave. ID: 92733102368. PW: 29874. Missoula Group (O), 8 p.m., 112 N. Pattee (Front Street entrance downstairs).