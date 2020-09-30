Community Calendar

Organizations

COFFEE OUTSIDE MISSOULA, 7:15-8:15 a.m., Brennan’s Wave. A weekly bike social hour before the day begins; bring your own brewing method to make a cup of coffee with other caffeine-loving cyclists. If you don’t have a method for brewing coffee outside, bring a breakfast item to share with the group and we’ll gladly brew you a cup of coffee. See #coffeeoutsideMSLA on Instagram.