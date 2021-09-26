Community Calendar

Road closure

WESTBOUND TRAFFIC along 14th Street detoured around water main improvement project via North Avenue to Johnson Street. Adjacent portions of Washburn and Ronan Streets closed from Fifth Street to 14th Street. Project expected to be completed by mid-October.

Public events

SAFE KIDS Drive-Thru Fair, noon-3 p.m., Community Medical Center campus. Free health snacks, Respect the Cage exhibit, Mountain Line and Bolt, U.S. Forest Service and Smokey the Bear, firefighters, law enforcement and EMS, goodie bags and give aways, and more. Visit safekidsmissoula.org.

Organizations

NARCOTICS ANONYMOUS, namontana.org: 9 a.m.: zoom.us/j/905489644; Meeting ID 905 489 644; Password 955208. Noon: zoom.us/j/965024325; Meeting ID 965 024 325; Password 955008. 8 p.m.: zoom.us/j/321529143; Meeting ID 321 529 143; Password 955208. For audio only option, dial: 1 669 900 6833 US. Find your local number: zoom.us/u/aECafca4d. All Zoom meetings require a password. Check Montana.na.org for updates.