Community Calendar

Road closure
WESTBOUND TRAFFIC along 14th Street detoured around water main improvement project via North Avenue to Johnson Street. Adjacent portions of Washburn and Ronan Streets closed from Fifth Street to 14th Street. Project expected to be completed by mid-October.
Public events
SAFE KIDS Drive-Thru Fair, noon-3 p.m., Community Medical Center campus. Free health snacks, Respect the Cage exhibit, Mountain Line and Bolt, U.S. Forest Service and Smokey the Bear, firefighters, law enforcement and EMS, goodie bags and give aways, and more. Visit safekidsmissoula.org.
Organizations
NARCOTICS ANONYMOUS, namontana.org: 9 a.m.: zoom.us/j/905489644; Meeting ID 905 489 644; Password 955208. Noon: zoom.us/j/965024325; Meeting ID 965 024 325; Password 955008. 8 p.m.: zoom.us/j/321529143; Meeting ID 321 529 143; Password 955208. For audio only option, dial: 1 669 900 6833 US. Find your local number: zoom.us/u/aECafca4d. All Zoom meetings require a password. Check Montana.na.org for updates.
AL-ANON Family Groups: montanadistrict10alanon.org or call 1-888-425-2666. Virtual Sunday morning Literature and Speaker, 9:30 a.m., Zoom meeting ID: 977-318-990.
AA MEETINGS: Visit AA-montana.org or call the hotline at 833-800-8553 for further information. Early Sunrise Group (C/H/Z) Discussion, 6:30 a.m., Unity Church (side door), 546 South Ave. W. ID: 88484774794. PW: 505404. Sunrise Group (C/H/Z) Discussion, 8 a.m., Unity Church (side door), 546 South Ave. W. ID: 88484774794. PW: 505404. Sunday Speaker meeting (O/H/Z), 11 a.m., Fourth D Club, 1500 W. Broadway. ID: 383726702. PW: 235836. YG Phoenix Group (O) Literature, 5 p.m., First Presbyterian Church (downstairs north entrance), 201 S. Fifth St. W. Missoula Oasis Persists (O/Z) online only, 5:30 p.m., ID: 198816143. Silvertip Group (O) Discussion, 6:#0 p.m., Immanuel Lutheran Church (rear entrance, upstairs), 830 South Ave. W. Sunset Group (O/H) Discussion, 6:30 p.m., St. Paul Lutheran church, 202 Brooks St. Missoula Group (O) Discussion, 8 p.m., 112 N. Pattee (Front Street entrance, downstairs).