Community Calendar

Public events

DOWNTOWN MISSOULA POP-UP, 11 a.m.-2 pm., Caras Park. Small group of vendors will be open and serving the community in safe and appropriately-distanced spaces. Call 543-4238 or visit missouladowntown.com.

MISSOULA CITY BAND concert, 8 p.m., Bonner Park Bandshell. Featuring Caitlin & Jesse. Visit missoulacityband.org.

MISSION MOUNTAIN ZEN presents an online meditation class via Zoom, 6 p.m. For more information and a Zoom link to the class, call 847-721-0665 or email Jerry.Smyers@gmail.com

BITTERROOT PUBLIC LIBRARY, Hamilton, 363-1670: Baby and Toddler Story Times outside at 10:30 or 11:30 a.m., registration required.

MISSOULA PUBLIC LIBRARY, 301 E. Main St., 721-2665 or missoulapubliclibrary.org: closed.

NORTH VALLEY PUBLIC LIBRARY, Stevensville, 777-5061, northvalleylibrary.org: Story Time Live Online! 10:30 a.m.

Organizations

WOMEN’S REENTRY Group, 6 p.m., WORD, 2405 McIntosh Loop. For women who have experienced incarceration. Call 406-493-7612.