Road closures
MILWAUKEE TRAIL detoured through August. Traffic will go on North Catlin, east and west on Wyoming and North California.
SCOTT STREET closed from Rodgers Street to Turner Street through Sept. 7 for installation of now water main.
CHIP SEALING from intersection of Rustic Road and U.S. 10 (Highway 210) and will follow Rustic Road which changes into Turah Road and ending just past the Turah RV Park.
Public Events
MISSOULA PUBLIC LIBRARY, 301 E. Main St., 721-2665: Storytime and Tiny Tales, 10:30 a.m.; Yarns @ the Library, noon; open hours in the MakerSpace, 3-6 p.m.; Young Adult Writers' Group, 3:30 p.m.; World Wide Cinema viewing of "In Between," 7 p.m.
BITTERROOT PUBLIC LIBRARY, Hamilton, 363-1670: Preschool story time, 10:30-11:30 a.m.
Organizations
FIVE VALLEYS PACHYDERM CLUB, noon, Jaker's Restaurant, 3515 Brooks St.
MISSOULA SENIOR CENTER, 705 S. Higgins Ave., 543-7154, missoulaseniorcenter.org: yoga for all ages, 9 a.m., $4; pinochle, 7 p.m.
NICOTINE ANONYMOUS, every Friday, 7 p.m., 4-D Club, 1500 W. Broadway. Call 240-5768, 880-9039 or 370-3808.
AL-ANON Friday Lunch Bunch, 1 p.m., Fourth D Alano Club, 1500 W. Broadway Suites B and C. Friday Night Al-Anon, 8 p.m., 301 Fourth Ave. E., Polson. Hamilton Brown Baggers, noon, St. Francis Parish, Madison and South Fifth St. Visit al-anon.montana.org or call 1-888-425-2666.
GAMBLERS ANONYMOUS, 9 a.m. every Friday, Missoula City Fire Station 5, 6501 Lower Miller Creek Road. Call 888-900-9979.
AA MEETINGS: Missoula Early Sunrise Group (C/H) Discussion, 6:30 a.m., Unity Church, 546 South Ave. W.; Polson Early Birds (C/H) Living Sober Study, 7 a.m., Polson Alano Club, 8 Third Ave. W.; Missoula Sunrise Group (C/H) Discussion, 8 a.m., Unity Church; Missoula Sober Steppers (O/H) Beginners, 10 a.m., Fourth D Alano Club, 1500 W. Broadway; Missoula High Noon Group (O) Discussion, noon, First United Methodist Church, 300 E. Main St.; Missoula Reflections meeting mediation/discussion (O), noon, Open Way, 702 Brooks St.; Thompson Falls Women’s Group (O/W), noon, behind Bear Muscle Fitness, 107 Spruce St.; Missoula Women’s Group (C/H/W) Discussion, 5:30 p.m., Providence Center, 900 N. Orange, Room 103; Missoula Zoo Town Happy Hour Group (O/H), 5:35 p.m., University Congregational Church (UCC), 401 University Ave.; Missoula No Name Group (O/H) Discussion, 7 p.m., Providence Center, Room 103; Hot Springs One Day At A Time Group (O/H), 7 p.m., Trinity Lutheran Church, 131 N. Wall St.; St. Ignatius Friday Night Serenity Group, 7 p.m., Sunburst Mental Health, 109 First Ave.; Frenchtown Fellowship Group (C/H) Discussion, 7 p.m., Valley of Christ Lutheran Church, 16200 Frontage Road; Superior Morning Star Group (O/H) Discussion, 7 p.m., Superior Methodist Church, 205 First St.; Missoula Group (O/H) Discussion, 8 p.m., 112 N. Pattee St.; Polson T.G.I.F. (C/H) Discussion, 8 p.m., Polson Alano Club; Missoula Young Guns in Sobriety (O) Discussion, 10 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 201 S. Fifth St. W. Call 888-607-2000 or visit aa-montana.org.
MISSOULA DUPLICATE BRIDGE open game, 12:30 p.m., 2825 Stockyard Road Suite I-3. Visit missoulabridge.org.