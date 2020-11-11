Community Calendar

Road construction

HIGGINS AVENUE BRIDGE rehabilitation project. Travelers will be able to use one line in each direction east side of bridge.

Public events

ROCKY MOUNTAIN MUSEUM of Military History open Veterans Day, noon-5 p.m., Building T-316, Fort Missoula. Call 239-7738.

MISSION MOUNTAIN ZEN free online meditation class with Zen teacher Zenku, 6-7:30 p.m. For more information and a Zoom link to the class call Zenku at 847-721-0665 or email at Jerry.Smyers@gmail.com.

DRAGON HOLLOW Play area now open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily, weather permitting.

BITTERROOT PUBLIC LIBRARY, Hamilton, 363-1670: closed.

MISSOULA PUBLIC LIBRARY, 301 E. Main St., 721-2665 or missoulapubliclibrary.org: closed.

Organizations

WOMEN’S REENTRY Group, 6 p.m., WORD, 2405 McIntosh Loop. For women who have experienced incarceration. Call 406-493-7612.