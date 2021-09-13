Community Calendar

Government
CONSERVATION LANDS Advisory Committee and Open Space Advisory Committee, 4:30 p.m., Fort Missoula Ponds, corner of 40th Avenue and 26th Street.
MISSOULA CITY COUNCIL, 6 p.m., ci.missoula.mt.us/webcasts; Cable TV Channel 190. YouTube Live and On Demand: youtube.com/channel/UC5fnfMPFGSk8Gwq6F5UoqGg. Meetings are conducted via Zoom webinar. Register for the live webinar to attend and/or comment during the live meeting: Zoom page listing of the city’s public meetings: ci-missoula-mt.zoom.us/calendar/list or missoulapublicmeetings.com. If you don't have a computer, call the City Clerk's office at 552-6078 to register and receive instructions to join the meeting by phone.
HELLGATE ELEMENTARY Board of Trustees, 7 p.m., via Zoom.
Public Events
PATTIE WAGON FOOD BANK fundraiser, 11 a.m.-1 p.m., McLeod Park. To celebrate their new food truck after 13 years in operation, Pattie Wagon owners Karin Brier and Mindy Bowman are holding an event to raise money for the Missoula Food Bank. Half of the proceeds from food sold at the event will go to the food bank. Pattie Wagon specializes in hamburgers and hot dogs.
MISSOULA PUBLIC LIBRARY, 455 E. Main St., 721-2665, missoulapubliclibrary.org: MakerSpace open hours, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. and 2-6 p.m. Families First Learning Lab: Imagination Monday, 10 a.m.-noon. Tiny Tales at Empower Place, 10:30 a.m. Missoula Job Service workshop, "Job Search & Resume," 2:30 p.m. MCAT: "Introduction to Video Editing Adobe Premiere," 3 p.m., registration required. Lego Club, 3:30 p.m.
T'AI CHI FOR VETERANS, 3-4 p.m., Missoula Vet Center, 910 Brooks St. Free. Call 721-4918.
Organizations
"FIND YOUR VOICE" TOASTMASTERS meeting, noon, University Center at UM. Guests always welcome. Call 544-2575.
MISSOULA SENIOR CENTER, 705 S. Higgins Ave., 543-7154, missoulaseniorcenter.org: lunch served by drive through only at the back door of the center from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. (or for as long as cars are in line).
ARLEE SENIOR CITIZENS lunch, noon, 34532 Weissinger, Arlee. Call 544-9651.
NARCOTICS ANONYMOUS, namontana.org: 7 a.m.: zoom.us/j/692848479; Meeting ID 692848479; Password: 347804. Noon: zoom.us/j/965024325; Meeting ID 965 024 325; Password 955008. 7 p.m.: zoom.us/j/321529143; Meeting ID 321 529 143; Password: 955208. All Zoom meetings require a password. Check Montana.na.org for updates.
AL-ANON Family Groups: montanadistrict10alanon.org or call 1-888-425-2666. Hybrid meeting Monday Step Study, 7 p.m., First United Methodist Church, 300 E. Main St. Zoom meeting ID 528-753-592.
TOPS, Prince of Peace Lutheran Church, 2512 Sunset Lane. Weigh-in, 6-6:30 p.m.; meeting, 7 p.m. Contact tops.0177@gmail.com.
HAMILTON ROTARY CLUB, noon, BJ's Restaurant, 900 N. First St., Hamilton.
OVEREATERS ANONYMOUS, 7 p.m., St. Paul Lutheran Church, 202 Brooks St. Visit oa.org.
AA MEETINGS: AA-montana.org or call the hotline at 833-800-8553 for further information. Early Sunrise Group (C/H/Z) Discussion, 6:30 a.m., Unity Church (side door), 546 South Ave. W. ID: 88484774794. PW 505404. Sunrise Group (C/H/Z) Discussion, 8 a.m., Unity Church (side door), 546 South Ave. W. ID: 88484774794. PW 505404. Sober Steppers (O/H) Discussion, 10 a.m., Dourth D Club, 1500 W. Broadway. High Noon Group (O/H) Discussion, noon, First United Methodist Church, 300 E. Main St. downstairs Fellowship Hall.Bonner Park Group (O/H), 4 p.m., Bonner Park, bu bandshell. Missoula Women's Group (C/W/Z) Book Study, 5:30 p.m., United Methodist Church, 300 W. Main St. Zoom ID: 71084339163. PW: 647027. No Name Group (O/Z) Discussion, 7 p.m., St. Paul Lutheran Church Room 210, 202 Brooks St. ID: 256446926. PW: 718300. KISMIF (O/Z) Gay, Lesbian, Bisexual and Friends, 7 p.m., UCC Church, 405 University Ave. ID: 92733102368. PW: 29874. Missoula Group (O), 8 p.m., 112 N. Pattee (Front Street entrance downstairs).