Closure

DRAGON HOLLOW PLAY AREA closed until further notice for refurbishment and expansion.

Public events

"NO WAR WITH IRAN" rally. Gather at 3:30 p.m. at the Jeannette Rankin Peace Center, 519 S. Higgins for sign making; at 4:30 walk across Higgins Avenue Bridge, down Front Street and stand to line Orange Street from 5 to 6 p.m. Call 543-3955.

ZEN MEDITATION class presented by Zen Priese Zenku Jerry Smyers, 6 p.m., YogaHeart Studio, 314 Main St., Polson. Free. Call 847-721-0665.

MISSOULA CITY BAND CONCERT featuring a patriotic prelude, 8 p.m., Bonner Park. Visit missoulacityband.org.

FRENCHTOWN FARMERS MARKET, 5-7:30 p.m., eastern side of Frenchtown Elementary school. Food trucks, crafts and live entertainment.

OUT TO LUNCH, 11 a.m.-2 p.m., Caras Park. Music by Mary Place & Blue Moon (blues, funk, Latin jazz); children's activities by the Boys & Girls Club. Call 543-4238 or visit missouladowntown.com.

NORTH VALLEY PUBLIC LIBRARY, Stevensville, 777-5071: Kids' yoga, 3:30 p.m. 

BITTERROOT PUBLIC LIBRARY, Hamilton, 363-1670: Toddler and baby storytime, 10:30 a.m.

MISSOULA PUBLIC LIBRARY, 301 E. Main St., 721-2665 or missoulapubliclibrary.org: Empower Place Tiny Tales for ages birth-3, 10:30-11 a.m., 1720 Wyoming St.; open hours in the MakerSpace, noon-5 p.m.;  drop-in crafts at the Big Sky Branch, 1 p.m.; Middle School Writers' Group, 3:30 p.m.; Socrates Cafe, 6 p.m.; 3D printing 101 workshop, 6:30 p.m., registration required.

Organizations

TYPE 1 DIABETES active social, 6:30 p.m., YMCA. $5; ages 14 and under must be accompanied by adult. Call 406-260-6420. 

SENTINEL MASONIC TEMPLE Lodge 155, 7:30 p.m., 2327 South Ave. W. Call 544-1038. 

COFFEE OUTSIDE MISSOULA, 7:15-8:15 a.m., Brennan's Wave. A weekly bike social hour before the day begins; bring your own brewing method to make a cup of coffee with other caffeine-loving cyclists. If you don’t have a method for brewing coffee outside, bring a breakfast item to share with the group and we’ll gladly brew you a cup of coffee. See #coffeeoutsideMSLA on Instagram.  

MISSOULA SENIOR CITIZEN'S CENTER, 705 S. Higgins Ave., 543-7154, missoulaseniorcenter.org: Tai Chi, 9:15 a.m., $5; Scrabble, bridge, 12:45 p.m. 

ARLEE SENIOR CITIZENS lunch, noon, 34532 Weissinger, Arlee. Call 544-9651. 

MISSOULA DUPLICATE BRIDGE, open game, 12:30-4 p.m., Southgate Mall near Dillards, across from Hallmark Store. Visit missoulabridge.org.

ALATEEN online chat meeting, 7:30 p.m. chat.alateen.net

AL-ANON Wednesday Morning Al-Anon, 10:15 a.m., First Christian Church, 2701 S. Russell St.; Hot Springs Al-Anon, 9 a.m., Presbyterian Church, 321 Arlee St.; Noon Al-Anon, noon, Alano Club, 8 Third Ave. W., Polson. Call 1-888-425-2666 or visit http://al-anon-montana.org/.

AA MEETINGS: Missoula Early Sunrise Group (C/H) Discussion, 6:30 a.m., Unity Church, 546 South Ave. W. (side entrance, basement); Polson Early Birds (C/H) Discussion, 7 a.m., Polson Alano Club, 8 Third Ave. W.; Missoula Sunrise Group (C/H) Discussion, 8 a.m., Unity Church; Missoula Sober Steppers (O/H) Beginners, 10 a.m., Fourth D Alano Club, 1500 W. Broadway; Missoula High Noon Group (O) Discussion, noon, First United Methodist Church, 300 E. Main St.; Trout Creek Happy Hour (O/H) Discussion, noon, Cabinet Mountain Church, 3006 Highway 200; Missoula Women’s Group (C/H/W) Discussion, 5:30 p.m., Providence Center, 900 N. Orange, Room 103; Missoula Poverello Group (O) Discussion, 6:30 p.m., Poverello Center, 1110 W. Broadway; Polson Ray of Hope (O/H) Discussion, 7 p.m., Polson Alano Club; St. Ignatius Mission Valley Group No. 1, 7 p.m., S&K Technologies, 63066 Old Highway 93; Potomac Future Group (O), 7 p.m., Little Blackfoot Church; Missoula Breathin’ Easy (O/H) Discussion, 8 p.m., Unitarian Fellowship, 102 McLeod; Missoula Missoula Group (O/H) Discussion, 8 p.m., 112 N. Pattee St. (Front Street entrance); Missoula Young Guns in Sobriety (O) Big Book Study, 10 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 201 S. Fifth St. W. Call 888-607-2000 or visit aa-montana.org.

