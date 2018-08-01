Closures/detours
MILWAUKEE TRAIL detoured through August. Traffic will go on North Catlin, east and west on Wyoming and North California.
SCOTT STREET closed from Rodgers Street to Turner Street through Sept. 7 for installation of now water main.
BROADWAY/ORANGE water main replacement 8 p.m.-6 a.m. through Aug. 9
Public Events
MESSIAH LUTHERAN PRESCHOOL open house, 6:30-8 p.m., 3718 Rattlesnake Drive. For children ages 3-5 Call 406-396-6750 or 544-0036.
ZEN MEDITATION CLASS with Zen Priest Zenku Jerry Smyers, 6 p.m. YogaHEART Studio, 314 Main St., Polson. Call 847-721-0665.
MISSOULA CITY BAND concert featuring blasts from the past, notable passings and celebrations, 8 p.m., Bonner Park. Visit missoulacityband.org.
OUT TO LUNCH, 11 a.m.-2 p.m., Caras Park. Music by Milton Menasco & The Big Fiasco; children's activities by the Historical Museum at Fort Missoula. Call 543-4238 or visit missouladowntown.com.
MISSOULA PUBLIC LIBRARY, 301 E. Main St., 721-2665 or missoulapubliclibrary.org: open hours in the MakerSpace, noon-5 p.m.; Empower Place Tiny Tales, 10:30 a.m.; Frenchtown Branch storytime, 10:30 a.m.; Wednesday Summer Movie Matinee at Big Sky Branch, "Wrinkle in Time," 1 p.m.; Middle School Writers' Group, 3:30 p.m.; Socrates Cafe, 6 p.m.; 3D printing 101 workshop, 6:30 p.m., registration required.
BITTERROOT PUBLIC LIBRARY, 306 State St., Hamilton, 363-1670: toddler and baby story time, 10:30 a.m.; Animal Wonders, 1:30 p.m.; lavender wand making workshop, 5:30 p.m.
NORTH VALLEY PUBLIC LIBRARY, Stevensville, 777-5061: Missoula Insectarium visits, noon.
Organizations
TYPE 1 DIABETES active social, 6:30 p.m., YMCA. $5; ages 14 and under must be accompanied by adult. Call 406-260-6420.
SENTINEL MASONIC Temple Lodge 155, 7:30 p.m., 2327 South Ave. W. Call 544-1038.
COFFEE OUTSIDE MISSOULA, 7:15-8:15 a.m., Brennen's Wave. A weekly bike social hour before the day begins; bring your own brewing method to make a cup of coffee with other caffeine-loving cyclists. If you don’t have a method for brewing coffee outside, bring a breakfast item to share with the group and we’ll gladly brew you a cup of coffee. See #coffeeoutsideMSLA on Instagram.
MISSOULA SENIOR CITIZEN'S CENTER, 705 S. Higgins Ave., 543-7154, missoulaseniorcenter.org: Tai Chi, 9:15 a.m., $4.
MISSOULA DUPLICATE BRIDGE, open game, 12:30 p.m., 2825 Stockyard Suite I-3. Visit missoulabridge.org.
ALATEEN online chat meeting, 7:30 p.m. chat.alateen.net.
AL-ANON Wednesday Morning Al-Anon, 10:15 a.m., First Christian Church, 2701 S. Russell St.; Hot Springs Al-Anon, 9 a.m., Trinity Lutheran Church, 131 N. Wall St.; Noon Al-Anon, noon, Alano Club, 8 Third Ave. W., Polson. Call 1-888-425-2666 or visit http://al-anon-montana.org/.
AA MEETINGS: Missoula Early Sunrise Group (C/H) Discussion, 6:30 a.m., Unity Church, 546 South Ave. W.; Polson Early Birds (C/H) Discussion, 7 a.m., Polson Alano Club, 8 Third Ave. W.; Missoula Sunrise Group (C/H) Discussion, 8 a.m., Unity Church; Missoula Sober Steppers (O/H) Beginners, 10 a.m., Fourth D Alano Club, 1500 W. Broadway; Missoula High Noon Group (O) Discussion, noon, First United Methodist Church, 300 E. Main St.; Trout Creek Happy Hour (O/H) Discussion, noon, Cabinet Mountain Church, 3006 Highway 200; Missoula Women’s Group (C/H/W) Discussion, 5:30 p.m., Providence Center, 900 N. Orange, Room 103; Missoula Poverello Group (O) Discussion, 6:30 p.m., Poverello Center, 1110 W. Broadway; Polson Ray of Hope (O/H) Discussion, 7 p.m., Polson Alano Club; St. Ignatius Mission Valley Group No. 1, 7 p.m., S&K Technologies, 63066 Old Highway 93; Potomac Future Group (O), 7 p.m., Little Blackfoot Church; Missoula Breathin’ Easy (O/H) Discussion, 8 p.m., Unitarian Fellowship, 102 McLeod; Missoula Missoula Group (O/H) Discussion, 8 p.m., 112 N. Pattee St.; Missoula Young Guns in Sobriety (O) Big Book Study, 10 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 201 S. Fifth St. W. Call 888-607-2000 or visit aa-montana.org.