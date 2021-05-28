Community Calendar

All meetings Mountain Time. Meetings are open 15 minutes before and after scheduled time.

NICOTINE ANONYMOUS, every Friday, 7 p.m., 4-D Club, 1500 W. Broadway. Call 240-5768, 880-9039 or 370-3808.

AL-ANON: Due to COVID-19, a meeting may be temporarily canceled on a week-by-week basis. Please go to: al-anon-montana.org or call 1-888-425-2666. Friday Lunch Bunch, 1 p.m., Fourth D Alano Club, 1500 W. Broadway Suites B and C. Hamilton Brown Baggers, noon, St. Francis Parish, Madison and South Fifth St. Polson Friday Night Al-Anon, 8 p.m., Presbyterian Church, 301 Fourth Ave. E. Visit al-anon.montana.org or call 1-888-425-2666.

AA MEETINGS: The majority of in-person meetings have been suspended due to the pandemic. The following groups are currently holding meetings while conforming to health and safety guidance. The use of face coverings is encouraged or mandatory as noted. Meetings may be subject to closure without notice. Visit AA-montana.org or call the hotline at 833-800-8553 for further information.