community calendar

AA MEETINGS: Visit AA-montana.org or call the hotline at 833-800-8553 for further information. Early Sunrise Group (C/H/Z) Discussion, 6:30 a.m., Unity Church (side door), 546 South Ave. W. ID: 88484774794. PW: 505404. Keep it Simple (O/H) Discussion, 7:30 a.m., UCC Church, 406 University Ave. Room 201. Sunrise Group (C/H/Z) Discussion, 8 a.m., Unity Church (side door), 546 South Ave. W. ID: 88484774794. PW: 505404. High Noon Group,(O/H) Discussion, noon, First United Methodist Church, 300 E. Main St. (downstairs in Fellowship Hall). Chapter Nine Group (O/H) Discussion, 7 p.m., First Christian Church (west door), 2701 S. Russell. Missoula Oasis Persists (O/Z) online only, 7:30 p.m., ID: 198816143. Missoula Young People's Group (O/Z) Discussion, 8 p.m., UCC Church, 405 University Ave. ID: 83657060732. PW: MYPG2020. Missoula Group (O) Literature, 8 p.m., 112 North Pattee (use Front St. entrance, downstairs). YG Phoenix Group (O) Discussion, at 10 p.m., First Presbyterian Church (downstairs north entrance), 201 S. Fifth West.