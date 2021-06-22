Community Calendar

Government
MISSOULA COUNTY PUBLIC SCHOOLS' Board of Trustees' special meeting 5:30 p.m.; regular meeting 6 p.m. The Board of Trustees will meet in-person. Due to concerns for public health, safety, and the uncertainty of the potential number of public participants, the public will only be able to join the meeting to listen and make public comment, by calling the number listed below and enter the pin listed below. Mute yourself as soon as you join the meeting. When it is time for public comment, you will be called on based on the last two digits in your telephone number. Zoom link bit.ly/3cPqWig; Meeting ID: 996 2488 1359. Passcode: 473787. One tap mobile +16699006833,,99624881359#,,,,*473787# US (San Jose), +12532158782,,99624881359#,,,,*473787# US (Tacoma). Livestream posted on facebook.com/missoulacountypublicschools/. Agenda available at mcpsmt.org.
Public events
MISSOULA FARMERS MARKET, 5-7 p.m., north end of Higgins Avenue by the XXXXs. Fresh produce, plant starts, herbs, eggs, flowers, snacks, Arabic flathbreads. missoulafarmersmarket.com.
BONNER MILLTOWN HISTORY Center and Museum, coffee, 9-11:30 a.m., 9397 Hwy 200, Bonner.
YOGA FOR PARKINSON'S every Tuesday, 10:30-11:30 a.m. Registration required. Call 531-7110.
BITTERROOT PUBLIC LIBRARY, Hamilton, 363-1670, bitterrootpubliclibrary.org: Yoga for Kids! ages 7 and up, 11:30 a.m., registration required.
MISSOULA PUBLIC LIBRARY, 301 E. Main St., 721-2665: MakerSpace open hours, Mondays-Saturdays, 9 a.m.-noon; spectrUM Discovery Area open hours Tuesday-Saturday, 9 a.m.-6 p.m.; Summer Learning program: Humane Society visits, 2 p.m., registration required. SpectrUM Discovery Area science activity, 2-6 p.m.
Organizations
SHOOTIN' THE BULL TOASTMASTERS, noon, 140 W. Pine St. Call 406-640-8380 or visit 8712.toastmastersclubs.org.
NARCOTICS ANONYMOUS, namontana.org: Noon: zoom.us/j/965024325; Meeting ID 965 024 325; Password 955008. 7 p.m.: https://zoom.us/j/321529143; Meeting ID 321 529 143; Password 955208. All Zoom meetings require a password. Check Montana.na.org for updates.
TOPS No. 428, 10-11 a.m., First Christian Church, 2701 S. Russell. A sensible weight loss group. Call 209-471-7708 or 406-728-2287.
MISSOULA SENIOR CENTER, 705 S. Higgins Ave., 543-7154, missoulaseniorcenter.org: lunch served by drive-thru only at the back door of the center from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. (or for as long as cars are in line).
AL-ANON: Due to COVID-19, a meeting may be temporarily canceled on a week-by-week basis. Please go to: al-anon-montana.org or call 1-888-425-2666. Tuesday Morning Serenity AFG, 7:30 a.m., Atonement Lutheran Church, 2205 34th St.; Healing Through Al-Anon, 7:30 p.m., First United Methodist Church, 300 E. Main St.; Hamilton Brown Baggers, noon, St. Francis Parish, Madison and S. Fifth St., Hamilton; West End Al-Anon, 6 p.m., Clark Fork Church, 75, Abba Lane, St. Regis. Call 1-888-425-2666 or visit al-anon-montana.org.
AA MEETINGS: Hotline phone: 833-800-6553. High Noon Group, noon, First United Methodist Church, 300 E. Main St. Missoula Group, 8 p.m., 112 N. Pattee St. (use side entrance). Silvertip Group, 6:30 p.m., Immanual Lutheran Church, 830 South Ave. W (rear door, face mask mandatory). Young Guns in Sobriety, 10 p.m., First Presbyterian Church administration/library, 235 S. Fifth St. W. Zoom meetings: Add the free Zoom app to your phone or laptop, enter the meeting code and password if asked. Your user name should be first name and initial together with city/state. Missoula Oasis Zoom Meeting, 7:30 p.m. Meeting ID: 198 816 143. Sunrise Group, 6:30 and 8 a.m. Meeting ID 844 5868 2169. Primary Purpose Group, 7 p.m., Meeting ID 489 179 508, Password 551190. For password email missoulaaaonline@gmail.com.
Coming soon
CHILD CARE RESOURCES' trainings: "Observation, Documentation and Family Engagement," 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, June 16 and June 30. $22. "What's the Fuss: Assessment for Quality Improvement - Centers," 2-5 p.m., Tuesday, June 29. Free. Register at 728-6446 or childcareresources.org.