Community Calendar

Government

MISSOULA COUNTY PUBLIC SCHOOLS' Board of Trustees' special meeting 5:30 p.m.; regular meeting 6 p.m. The Board of Trustees will meet in-person. Due to concerns for public health, safety, and the uncertainty of the potential number of public participants, the public will only be able to join the meeting to listen and make public comment, by calling the number listed below and enter the pin listed below. Mute yourself as soon as you join the meeting. When it is time for public comment, you will be called on based on the last two digits in your telephone number. Zoom link bit.ly/3cPqWig; Meeting ID: 996 2488 1359. Passcode: 473787. One tap mobile +16699006833,,99624881359#,,,,*473787# US (San Jose), +12532158782,,99624881359#,,,,*473787# US (Tacoma). Livestream posted on facebook.com/missoulacountypublicschools/. Agenda available at mcpsmt.org.