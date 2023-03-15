Government

MISSOULA HOUSING Authority, 5:30 p.m., 1235 34th St. or virtual (call 406-549-4113).

Public events

MISSION MOUNTAIN ZEN free online meditation class, Wednesdays. Let by Zen Teacher Zenku, including meditation instruction, practice and discussion via Zoom, 6-7:30 p.m. Call 847-721-0665 or email Jerry.Smyers@gmail.com.

BONNER MILLTOWN HISTORY CENTER, 9397 Hwy. 200E, 10-noon on Wednesdays or by appointment. Call 406-540-4046 to schedule.

MISSOULA PUBLIC LIBRARY, 301 E. Main St., 721-2665 or missoulapubliclibrary.org: Big Sky: Book Madness, all day. Families First Learning Lab: Blue Block Day, 11 a.m.-5 p.m. MCAT: Learn to Video Edit, 2-4 p.m. spectrUM Discovery Activity: All About Anatomy, 2-6 p.m. MakerSpace Walk-In Hours, 2:30-5:30 p.m. UM Living Lab: Research Studies and Activities for Kids, 3-6 p.m. Middle School Writers' Group, 3:30-5 p.m. Families First Learning Lab: Kids Cooking Class, 4-5 p.m. Big Sky Writers' Group, 4;30-5:30 p.m. Learn MCAT's 3 Camera Studio, 5:30-6:30 p.m. Families First Learning Lab: Dads & Dialogues, 6-7:30 p.m. Fossils Rock! Lecture Series: Under the Sea 325 MYA - Montana's Bear Gulch Limestone, 6-7:30 p.m. Democracy Project, 6-8 p.m.

BITTERROOT PUBLIC LIBRARY, Hamilton, 363-1670, bitterrootpubliclibrary.org: Baby and Toddler Story Time, 10:30 a.m., registration required. Tales and Tails: Read to Shelter Animals, 4-5 p.m., registration required.

Organizations

DIVORCECARE SUPPORT GROUP, 6:30 p.m., Wednesdays through April 6, Hamilton Assembly of God Church, upstairs, room 24. You can join at any time. $20 fee for participant workbook. Scholarships available; child care provided.

ADULT CHILDREN OF ALCOHOLICS/DYSFUNCTIONAL FAMILIES (ACA), For those who desire to recover from the effects of growing up in an alcoholic or otherwise dysfunctional family. Missoula: Wednesdays 6:30-7:30 p.m., Unity Church downstairs, 546 S. Ave. W. (open to all). Learn more: adultchildren.org.

ARLEE SENIOR CITIZENS lunch, noon, 34532 Weissinger, Arlee. Call 726-3213.

NARCOTICS ANONYMOUS, 7 a.m., Fourth D Club, 1500 W. Broadway, Missoula, Living Clean Study. 6 p.m., Fourth D Club, 1500 W. Broadway, Missoula. 7 p.m., Fourth D Club, 1500 W. Broadway, Missoula.

ALATEEN online chat meeting, 7:30 p.m. chat.alateen.net.

AL-ANON, a fellowship for friends and family of alcoholics, has daily meetings in the area. For details, go to montanadistrict10alanon.org/.

AA MEETINGS, Early sunrise group, 6:30 a.m., 546 South Ave. Sunrise group, 8 a.m., 546 South Ave. Sober Steppers, 10 a.m., 1500 W. Broadway. High Noon group, noon, 300 E. Main St. Missoula women’s group, 5:30 p.m., 300 E. Main St. Office group, 6:30 p.m., 2339 26th Ave. Sunset Poverello group, 6:30 p.m., 202 Brooks St. Breathing Easy group, 8 p.m., 102 McLeod. Missoula group, 8 p.m., 112 N. Pattee St. For more information about meeting times and days, visit aa-montana.org.

NATIONAL ALLIANCE ON MENTAL ILLNESS (NAMI), Afternoon Connection Group, virtual: bit.ly/3KuyUeS 1 p.m.-2:30 p.m. Support group for people living with a mental health condition. This group offers respect, understanding, encouragement and hope.