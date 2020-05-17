Community Calendar

Community Calendar

{{featured_button_text}}
calendar stockimage

Road closure

PORTIONS OF THIRD STREET between Orange Street and Oak Street closed until early August for water main replacement.

Public Events

BINGO, doors noon, games begin 1 p.m., Lolo Community Center, 12345 Highway 93 S. $10 or $18 for 13 games. 

MISSOULA PUBLIC LIBRARY, 301 E. Main St., 721-2665: closed. 

Organizations

NARCOTICS ANONYMOUS, namontana.org: Freedom Group, 12:30 p.m., Fourth D Club, 1500 W. Broadway. Lil' Rockies, 7 p.m., Church of the Nazarene, 2329 26th Ave. in Ronan at 5 p.m. at the Boys and Girls Club, 63055 U.S. Highway 93 (Ronan contact, 880-5911). Online meetings, 8 p.m. at namontana.org. 

AL-ANON: Due to COVID-19, a meeting may be temporarily cancelled on a week-by-week basis. Please go to: al-anon-montana.org or call 1-888-425-2666.  speaker/literature, 9:30 a.m., Fourth D Alano Club, 1500 W. Broadway. Call 1-888-425-2666 or visit al-anon-montana.org.

AA MEETINGS: Regular group meetings are temporarily suspended. Hotline phone: 833-800-6553. Zoom meetings: Add the free Zoom app to your phone or laptop, enter the meeting code and password if asked. Your user name should be first name and initial together with city/state. Missoula Oasis Zoom Meeting, Tuesday, Friday and Saturday, 7:30 p.m. Meeting ID: 198 816 143. For password email missoulaaaonline@gmail.com. Missoula Persists Zoom meeting, Thursday and Sunday, 5:30 p.m. Meeting ID: 870 214 912. For password email missoulaaaonline@gmail.com. Missoula AA Sunday Speaker, Sunday, 11 a.m. Meeting ID: 383 726 702. Password: 235836. Missoula Young People's Group, Wednesday and Saturday, 8 p.m. Meeting ID: 278 180 675. Password: MYPG2020. No Name Group, Monday and Friday, 7 p.m. Meeting ID: 256 446 926. Password: 718300.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+4
Bison restoration proposal DOA
Outdoors

Bison restoration proposal DOA

  • Updated

A proposed “test project” to restore bison to the UL Bend National Wildlife Refuge has been submitted to Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks for consideration under the state’s new guidelines, but will not be considered due to litigation.

A surprising way you may risk getting Covid-19
Health & Fitness

A surprising way you may risk getting Covid-19

  • Updated

Much of what we understand about the transmission of infectious diseases is derived from odd outbreaks in far-flung places. For example, we learned more about measles from its rapid spread on an isolated Polynesian island in 1911 and about influenza from people stuck on a grounded plane in Alaska in 1979.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News