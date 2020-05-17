Community Calendar

Road closure
PORTIONS OF THIRD STREET between Orange Street and Oak Street closed until early August for water main replacement.
Public Events
BINGO, doors noon, games begin 1 p.m., Lolo Community Center, 12345 Highway 93 S. $10 or $18 for 13 games.
MISSOULA PUBLIC LIBRARY, 301 E. Main St., 721-2665: closed.
Organizations
NARCOTICS ANONYMOUS, namontana.org: Freedom Group, 12:30 p.m., Fourth D Club, 1500 W. Broadway. Lil' Rockies, 7 p.m., Church of the Nazarene, 2329 26th Ave. in Ronan at 5 p.m. at the Boys and Girls Club, 63055 U.S. Highway 93 (Ronan contact, 880-5911). Online meetings, 8 p.m. at namontana.org.
AL-ANON: Due to COVID-19, a meeting may be temporarily cancelled on a week-by-week basis. Please go to: al-anon-montana.org or call 1-888-425-2666. speaker/literature, 9:30 a.m., Fourth D Alano Club, 1500 W. Broadway. Call 1-888-425-2666 or visit al-anon-montana.org.
AA MEETINGS: Regular group meetings are temporarily suspended. Hotline phone: 833-800-6553. Zoom meetings: Add the free Zoom app to your phone or laptop, enter the meeting code and password if asked. Your user name should be first name and initial together with city/state. Missoula Oasis Zoom Meeting, Tuesday, Friday and Saturday, 7:30 p.m. Meeting ID: 198 816 143. For password email missoulaaaonline@gmail.com. Missoula Persists Zoom meeting, Thursday and Sunday, 5:30 p.m. Meeting ID: 870 214 912. For password email missoulaaaonline@gmail.com. Missoula AA Sunday Speaker, Sunday, 11 a.m. Meeting ID: 383 726 702. Password: 235836. Missoula Young People's Group, Wednesday and Saturday, 8 p.m. Meeting ID: 278 180 675. Password: MYPG2020. No Name Group, Monday and Friday, 7 p.m. Meeting ID: 256 446 926. Password: 718300.
