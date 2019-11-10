{{featured_button_text}}
Public Events

"THE BATTLE OF THE BULGE: A Montana Perspective," 2 p.m., Rocky Mountain Museum of Military History, Building T-316, Fort Missoula. Call 549-5346.

BINGO, doors noon, games begin 1 p.m., Lolo Community Center, 12345 Highway 93 S. $10 or $18 for 13 games. 

MISSOULA PUBLIC LIBRARY, 301 E. Main St., 721-2665: storytime for children ages 2 and older, 1:30 p.m. 

Organizations

DUPLICATE BRIDGE open game, 12:30-4 p.m., Southgate Mall, near Dillard's, across from Hallmark store. missoulabridge.com

AL-ANON speaker/literature, 9:30 a.m., Fourth D Alano Club, 1500 W. Broadway. Call 1-888-425-2666 or visit al-anon-montana.org.

AA MEETINGS: Missoula Early Sunrise Group (C/H) Discussion, 6:30 a.m., Unity Church, 546 South Ave. W. (side entrance, basement); Polson Early Birds (C/H), 7 a.m., Polson Alano Club, 8 Third Ave. W.; Missoula Sunrise Group (C/H) Discussion, 8 a.m., Unity Church; Missoula Sunday Morning Speaker meeting (O/H), 11 a.m., Fourth D Alano Club, 1500 W. Broadway; St. Ignatius A Wing and A Prayer (O/W), 4 p.m., Mission Valley United Methodist Church, 70715 U.S. Highway 93; Missoula Silvertip Group (O) Discussion, 6:30 p.m., Immanuel Lutheran Church 830 South Ave. W.; Missoula Poverello Group (O) Discussion, 6:30 p.m., Poverello Center, 1110 W. Broadway; Polson Higher Power Hour (O/H), 7 p.m., Polson Alano Club; Missoula Group (O/H) Discussion, 8 p.m., 112 N. Pattee St. (Front Street entrance); Missoula Young Guns in Sobriety (O) Big Book Study, 10 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 201 S. Fifth St. W. Call 888-607-2000 or visit aa-montana.org.

Coming soon

SENTINEL HIGH SCHOOL class of 1970 50th class reunion July 31-Aug. 1. For more information and to be added to the mailing list, call 207-4709. 

