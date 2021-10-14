Community Calendar

Road closure

TRAFFIC SIGNAL AT East Broadway and Madison Street will be shut off from 6 to 8 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 6, to repair a damaged controller cabinet. Traffic control, including flaggers, will be in place, but it is suggested that drivers and bicyclists plan an alternate route for their morning commute.

Government

ENERGY AND CLIMATE Team, noon, via Zoom, bit.ly/3h2hs5r; attend by phone: Cell phone users: 1-253-215-8782, 1-213-338-8477, or 1-267-831-0333; Landline users: 1-888-475-4499 or 1-877853-5257. Webinar ID: 878 9453 1602. Password: 416092. Press *9 to raise your hand to be recognized for public comment, *6 to mute and unmute. Web stream (live or on demand), YouTube, or Spectrum Cable Channel 190.

MISSOULA BOARD OF COUNTY Commissioners, 2 p.m., via Microsoft Teams, bit.ly/3mAk2RT; or call in (audio only) 406-272-4824 United States, Billings. Phone Conference ID: 513 904 676#.

DESTINATION/TOURISM Business Improvement District, 3 p.m., via Zoom, bit.ly/3Bpaa3S; by phone, 1-253-215-8782. Meeting ID: 815 8542 4310.

Public events

BITTERROOT PUBLIC LIBRARY, Hamilton, 363-1670, bitterrootpubliclibrary.org: Artful Thinking, 4 p.m., registration required.