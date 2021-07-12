Community Calendar

Government
MAYOR'S DOWNTOWN Advisory Commission, 1:30 p.m., via Zoom, bit.ly/3w1K5Vb; attend by phone: US: +1 213 338 8477 or +1 253 215 8782 or +1 267 831 0333 or 833 548 0276 (Landlines) or 833 548 0282 (Landlines) or 877 853 5257 (Landlines) or 888 475 4499 (Landlines). Webinar ID: 823 2575 0594. Password: 376262. Press *9 to raise your hand to be recognized for public comment.
HISTORICAL MUSEUM Board of Trustees, 2 p.m., Building T-1, Fort Missoula.
MISSOULA CITY COUNCIL, 6 p.m., ci.missoula.mt.us/webcasts; Cable TV Channel 190. YouTube Live and On Demand: youtube.com/channel/UC5fnfMPFGSk8Gwq6F5UoqGg. Meetings are conducted via Zoom webinar. Register for the live webinar to attend and/or comment during the live meeting: Zoom page listing of the city’s public meetings: ci-missoula-mt.zoom.us/calendar/list or missoulapublicmeetings.com. If you don't have a computer, call the City Clerk's office at 552-6078 to register and receive instructions to join the meeting by phone.
HELLGATE ELEMENTARY Board of Trustees, 7 p.m., via Zoom.
MISSOULA CONSERVATION District, 7 p.m., virtual; for participation information, contact Barb Kreis, 406-214-5131.
Public Events
NORTH VALLEY PUBLIC LIBRARY, Stevensville, 777-5061, northvalleylibrary.org: Storytime and more with Darby teacher Morgan Pelkey, for ages 3-5, 11 a.m., registration required.
MISSOULA CITY BAND rehearses, 7-9 p.m., Bonner Park Bandshell. Visit missoulacityband.org.
MISSOULA PUBLIC LIBRARY, 455 E. Main St., 721-2665, missoulapubliclibrary.org: MakerSpace open hours, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. and 2-6 p.m. Tiny Takes at Empower Place, 10:30 a.m.
T'AI CHI FOR VETERANS, 3-4 p.m., Missoula Vet Center, 910 Brooks St. Free. Call 721-4918.
Organizations
"FIND YOUR VOICE" TOASTMASTERS meeting, noon, University Center at UM. Guests always welcome. Call 544-2575.
MISSOULA SENIOR CENTER, 705 S. Higgins Ave., 543-7154, missoulaseniorcenter.org: lunch served by drive through only at the back door of the center from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. (or for as long as cars are in line).
ARLEE SENIOR CITIZENS lunch, noon, 34532 Weissinger, Arlee. Call 544-9651.
NARCOTICS ANONYMOUS, namontana.org: 7 a.m.: zoom.us/j/692848479; Meeting ID 692848479; Password: 347804. Noon: zoom.us/j/965024325; Meeting ID 965 024 325; Password 955008. 7 p.m.: zoom.us/j/321529143; Meeting ID 321 529 143; Password: 955208. All Zoom meetings require a password. Check Montana.na.org for updates.
AL-ANON: Due to COVID-19, a meeting may be temporarily cancelled on a week-by-week basis. Please go to: al-anon-montana.org or call 1-888-425-2666. Lunch Bunch, 1 p.m., Fourth D Alano Club, 1500 W. Broadway, Suites B and C. Monday Step Study Group, 7 p.m., First United Methodist Church, 300 E. Main St. Trout Creek Al-Anon, 6:30 p.m., Cabinet Mountain Church. Call 1-888-425-2666 or visit al-anon-montana.org.
TOPS, Prince of Peace Lutheran Church, 2512 Sunset Lane. Weigh-in, 6-6:30 p.m.; meeting, 7 p.m. Contact tops.0177@gmail.com.
HAMILTON ROTARY CLUB, noon, BJ's Restaurant, 900 N. First St., Hamilton.
OVEREATERS ANONYMOUS, 7 p.m., St. Paul Lutheran Church, 202 Brooks St. Visit oa.org.
AA MEETINGS: The majority of in-person meetings have been suspended due to the pandemic. The following groups are currently holding meetings while conﬁrming to health and safety guidance. The use of face coverings is encouraged or mandatory as noted. Meetings may be subject to closure without notice. Visit AA-montana.org or call the hotline at 833-800-8553 for further information.
High Noon Group, noon, First United Methodist Church, 300 E. Main St. Missoula Group, 8 p.m., 112 N. Pattee (use side entrance). Zoom meetings: Add the free Zoom app to your phone or laptop, enter the meeting code and password if asked. Your user name should be first name and initial together with city/state. No Name Group, 7 p.m., Meeting ID: 256 446 926. Password: 718300. Sunrise Group, daily (through Aug.19), 6:30 a.m. and 8 a.m. Meeting ID: 844 5868 2169. Primary Purpose Group, every day, all meetings closed except Friday speaker, Meeting ID: 489 179 508. Password: 551190. Missoula Women's AA, 5:30 p.m., for more information, email Dinictus1@hotmail.com.