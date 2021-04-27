Community Calendar

Government
MISSOULA COUNTY AIRPORT Authority, 1:30 p.m., virtual, global.gotomeeting.com/join/362010253; by phone, United States: +1 (646) 749-3112; access code: 362-010-253.
MISSOULA COUNTY PUBLIC Schools' Board of Trustees, 6 p.m., via Zoom, bit.ly/32EBtaC; Meeting ID: 945 0815 4869; Passcode: 891568. One tap mobile +13462487799,,94508154869#,,,,*891568# US (Houston). +16699006833,,94508154869#,,,,*891568# US (San Jose).
Public events
YOGA FOR PARKINSON'S every Tuesday, 10:30-11:30 a.m. Registration required. Call 531-7110.
BITTERROOT PUBLIC LIBRARY, Hamilton, 363-1670, bitterrootpubliclibrary.org: Pics and Pints virtual discussion group discusses the film "Ex Machina," 7 p.m., via Zoom. Register on library's website.
MISSOULA PUBLIC LIBRARY, 301 E. Main St., 721-2665: Tiny Tales pre-recorded sessions posted every Tuesday on the library's Facebook page.
Organizations
SHOOTIN' THE BULL TOASTMASTERS, noon, 140 W. Pine St. Call 406-640-8380 or visit https://8712.toastmastersclubs.org.
NARCOTICS ANONYMOUS, namontana.org: Noon: https://zoom.us/j/965024325; Meeting ID 965 024 325; Password 955008. 7 p.m.: https://zoom.us/j/321529143; Meeting ID 321 529 143; Password 955208. All Zoom meetings require a password. Check Montana.na.org for updates.
TOPS No. 428, 10-11 a.m., First Christian Church, 2701 S. Russell. A sensible weight loss group. Call 209-471-7708 or 406-728-2287.
MISSOULA SENIOR CENTER, 705 S. Higgins Ave., 543-7154, missoulaseniorcenter.org: lunch served by drive through only at the back door of the center from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. (or for as long as cars are in line).
AL-ANON: Due to COVID-19, a meeting may be temporarily cancelled on a week-by-week basis. Please go to: al-anon-montana.org or call 1-888-425-2666. Tuesday Morning Serenity AFG, 7:30 a.m., Atonement Lutheran Church, 2205 34th St.; Healing Through Al-Anon, 7:30 p.m., First United Methodist Church, 300 E. Main St.; Hamilton Brown Baggers, noon, St. Francis Parish, Madison and S. Fifth St., Hamilton; West End Al-Anon, 6 p.m., Clark Fork Church, 75, Abba Lane, St. Regis. Call 1-888-425-2666 or visit al-anon-montana.org.
AA MEETINGS: Hotline phone: 833-800-6553. High Noon Group, noon, First United Methodist Church, 300 E. Main St. Missoula Group, 8 p.m., 112 N. Pattee St. (use side entrance). Silvertip Group, 6:30 p.m., Immanual Lutheran Church, 830 South Ave. W (rear door, facemask mandatory). Young Guns in Sobriety, 10 p.m., First Presbyterian Church administration/library, 235 S. Fifth St. W. Zoom meetings: Add the free Zoom app to your phone or laptop, enter the meeting code and password if asked. Your user name should be first name and initial together with city/state. Missoula Oasis Zoom Meeting, 7:30 p.m. Meeting ID: 198 816 143. Sunrise Group, 6:30 and 8 a.m. Meeting ID 844 5868 2169. Primary Purpose Group, 7 p.m., Meeting ID 489 179 508, Password 551190. For password email missoulaaaonline@gmail.com.