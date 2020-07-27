Community Calendar

AL-ANON: Due to COVID-19, a meeting may be temporarily cancelled on a week-by-week basis. Please go to: al-anon-montana.org or call 1-888-425-2666. Lunch Bunch, 1 p.m., Fourth D Alano Club, 1500 W. Broadway, Suites B and C. Monday Step Study Group, 7 p.m., First United Methodist Church, 300 E. Main St. Trout Creek Al-Anon, 6:30 p.m., Cabinet Mountain Church. Call 1-888-425-2666 or visit al-anon-montana.org .

AA MEETINGS: The majority of in-person meetings have been suspended due to the pandemic. The following groups are currently holding meetings while conﬁrming to health and safety guidance. The use of face coverings is encouraged or mandatory as noted. Meetings may be subject to closure without notice. Visit AA-montana.org or call the hotline at 833-800-8553 for further information.