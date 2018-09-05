Closures/detours
MILWAUKEE TRAIL detoured through August. Traffic will go on North Catlin, east and west on Wyoming and North California.
SCOTT STREET closed from Rodgers Street to Turner Street through Sept. 7 for installation of now water main.
Government
MISSOULA CITY-COUNTY HEALTH Board strategic planning meeting, 10 a.m. Health Board Conference Room 210, 301 W. Alder St.
PARTNERSHIP HEALTH CENTER Executive Finance Committee, 10:30 a.m., Partnership Health Center, 401 Railroad St.
Public events
ZEN MEDITATION CLASS with Zen Priest Zenku Jerry Smyers, 6 p.m. YogaHEART Studio, 314 Main St., Polson. Call 847-721-0665.
MISSOULA PUBLIC LIBRARY, 301 E. Main St., 721-2665 or missoulapubliclibrary.org: open hours in the MakerSpace, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. and 2-6 p.m.; Empower Place Tiny Tales, 10:30 a.m.; Frenchtown Branch storytime, 10:30 a.m.; Middle School Writers' Group, 3:30 p.m.; Socrates Cafe, 6 p.m.
NORTH VALLEY PUBLIC LIBRARY, 208 Main St., Stevensville, 777-5061: Story time, 10:30 a.m.; After School at the Library for ages 6 and up, 3-4:30 p.m.
BITTERROOT PUBLIC LIBRARY, 306 State St., Hamilton, 363-1670: toddler and baby story time, 10:30 a.m.
Organizations
WESTERN MONTANA RETIRED EDUCATORS, 11:30 a.m., Church of the Nazarene, 2339 26th Ave. $13 for lunch. Speaker: Cietta Smith, author of "Family Histories."
SENTINEL MASONIC TEMPLE LODGE 155, 7:30 p.m., 2327 South Ave. W. Call 544-1038.
TYPE 1 DIABETES active social, 6:30 p.m., YMCA. $5; ages 14 and under must be accompanied adult. Call 406-260-6420.
GWRRA (Goldwing Road Riders Association), 6 p.m., Perkins Restaurant, 2275 N. Reserve St. Call 619-647-9329.
COFFEE OUTSIDE MISSOULA, 7:15-8:15 a.m., Brennen's Wave. A weekly bike social hour before the day begins; bring your own brewing method to make a cup of coffee with other caffeine-loving cyclists. If you don’t have a method for brewing coffee outside, bring a breakfast item to share with the group and we’ll gladly brew you a cup of coffee. See #coffeeoutsideMSLA on Instagram.
MISSOULA SENIOR CITIZEN'S CENTER, 705 S. Higgins Ave., 543-7154, missoulaseniorcenter.org: Tai Chi, 9:15 a.m., $4.
MISSOULA DUPLICATE BRIDGE, open game, 12:30 p.m., 2825 Stockyard Suite I-3. Visit missoulabridge.org.
ALATEEN online chat meeting, 7:30 p.m. chat.alateen.net.
AL-ANON Wednesday Morning Al-Anon, 10:15 a.m., First Christian Church, 2701 S. Russell St.; Hot Springs Al-Anon, 9 a.m., Trinity Lutheran Church, 131 N. Wall St.; Noon Al-Anon, noon, Alano Club, 8 Third Ave. W., Polson. Call 1-888-425-2666 or visit http://al-anon-montana.org/.
AA MEETINGS: Missoula Early Sunrise Group (C/H) Discussion, 6:30 a.m., Unity Church, 546 South Ave. W.; Polson Early Birds (C/H) Discussion, 7 a.m., Polson Alano Club, 8 Third Ave. W.; Missoula Sunrise Group (C/H) Discussion, 8 a.m., Unity Church; Missoula Sober Steppers (O/H) Beginners, 10 a.m., Fourth D Alano Club, 1500 W. Broadway; Missoula High Noon Group (O) Discussion, noon, First United Methodist Church, 300 E. Main St.; Trout Creek Happy Hour (O/H) Discussion, noon, Cabinet Mountain Church, 3006 Highway 200; Missoula Women’s Group (C/H/W) Discussion, 5:30 p.m., Providence Center, 900 N. Orange, Room 103; Missoula Poverello Group (O) Discussion, 6:30 p.m., Poverello Center, 1110 W. Broadway; Polson Ray of Hope (O/H) Discussion, 7 p.m., Polson Alano Club; St. Ignatius Mission Valley Group No. 1, 7 p.m., S&K Technologies, 63066 Old Highway 93; Potomac Future Group (O), 7 p.m., Little Blackfoot Church; Missoula Breathin’ Easy (O/H) Discussion, 8 p.m., Unitarian Fellowship, 102 McLeod; Missoula Missoula Group (O/H) Discussion, 8 p.m., 112 N. Pattee St.; Missoula Young Guns in Sobriety (O) Big Book Study, 10 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 201 S. Fifth St. W. Call 888-607-2000 or visit aa-montana.org.