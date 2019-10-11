Closure
MCCLAY BRIDGE closed for repairs.
Public Events
FIELD OF SCREAMS, 1497 Highway 93, Victor. Haunted attractions, 7:30-10 p.m.; kids adventures, 5-6:30 p.m. Visit FieldofScreamsMT.com.
MISSOULA MAZE, noon-5 p.m., 1010 Clements Road. Maze, mini maze, petting zoo, pumpkin patch, games, obstacle course. $8 teens and adults, $5 ages 4-12 and 66 and older. Under 3 free. Visit MissoulaMaze.com.
MISSOULA PUBLIC LIBRARY, 301 E. Main St., 721-2665: Storytime and Tiny Tales, 10:30 a.m.; Yarns @ the Library, noon; watercolor painting for ages 18 and older, noon; open hours in the MakerSpace, 1-6 p.m.; MPL Youth Book Festival and Young Adult Writer's workshop, 3:30 p.m.; World Wide Cinema viewing of "Antonio Lopez 1970: Sex, Fashion and Disco," 7 p.m.
BITTERROOT PUBLIC LIBRARY, Hamilton, 363-1670: Preschool story time, 10:30 a.m.
Organizations
FIVE VALLEYS PACHYDERM CLUB, noon, Jaker's Restaurant, 3515 Brooks St. Speaker: Jon Binnion, Chief Deputy Attorney General of Montana.
MISSOULA SENIOR CENTER, 705 S. Higgins Ave., 543-7154, missoulaseniorcenter.org: yoga, 9 a.m., $5; quilters, 10 a.m.; lunch (open to the public), 11:30-12:30 p.m., $5 ages 60 and over, $7 general, kids 8 and under free; cribbage, 12:45 p.m.; pinochle, 7 p.m.
NICOTINE ANONYMOUS, every Friday, 7 p.m., 4-D Club, 1500 W. Broadway. Call 240-5768, 880-9039 or 370-3808.
AL-ANON Friday Lunch Bunch, 1 p.m., Fourth D Alano Club, 1500 W. Broadway Suites B and C. Hamilton Brown Baggers, noon, St. Francis Parish, Madison and South Fifth St. Polson Friday Night Al-Anon, 8 p.m., Presbyterian Church, 301 Fourth Ave. E. Visit al-anon.montana.org or call 1-888-425-2666.
AA MEETINGS: Missoula Early Sunrise Group (C/H) Discussion, 6:30 a.m., Unity Church, 546 South Ave. W. (side entrance, basement); Polson Early Birds (C/H), 7 a.m., Polson Alano Club, 8 Third Ave. W.; Missoula Sunrise Group (C/H) Discussion, 8 a.m., Unity Church; Missoula Sober Steppers (O/H) Beginners, 10 a.m., Fourth D Alano Club, 1500 W. Broadway; Missoula High Noon Group (O) Discussion, noon, First United Methodist Church, 300 E. Main St.; Missoula Reflections meeting mediation/discussion (O), noon, Open Way, 702 Brooks St.; Thompson Falls Women’s Group (O/W), noon, behind Bear Muscle Fitness, 107 Spruce St.; Missoula Women’s Group (C/H/W) Discussion, 5:30 p.m., Providence Center, 900 N. Orange, Room 103; Missoula Zoo Town Happy Hour Group (O/H), 5:35 p.m., University Congregational Church (UCC), 401 University Ave.; Missoula No Name Group (O/H) Discussion, 7 p.m., Providence Center, Room 103; Hot Springs One Day At A Time Group (O/H), 7 p.m., Trinity Lutheran Church, 131 N. Wall St.; St. Ignatius Friday Night Serenity Group, 7 p.m., Sunburst Mental Health, 109 First Ave.; Frenchtown Fellowship Group (C/H) Discussion, 7 p.m., Valley of Christ Lutheran Church, 16200 Frontage Road; Superior Morning Star Group (O/H) Discussion, 7 p.m., Superior Methodist Church, 205 First St.; Missoula Group (O/H) Discussion, 8 p.m., 112 N. Pattee St. (Front Street entrance); Polson T.G.I.F. (C/H) Discussion, 8 p.m., Polson Alano Club; Missoula Young Guns in Sobriety (O) Discussion, 10 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 201 S. Fifth St. W. Call 888-607-2000 or visit aa-montana.org.
MISSOULA DUPLICATE BRIDGE open game, 12:30-4 p.m., Southgate Mall, near Dillard's across from Hallmark store. Visit missoulabridge.org.
Coming soon
Senior Health Fair, 7-10 a.m., Saturday, Oct. 12, Missoula Family YMCA, 3000 S. Russell St. Services including a lipid panel, A1Cs, bone density tests, PSAs, glucose tests, and more. Information about other health programs, such as group exercise classes, will also be available. The event is open to the public. Admission is free. Lab fees may apply. More information can be found at https://ymcamissoula.org/ or by calling 721-9622.
DAUGHTERS OF THE AMERICAN REVOLUTION, 1 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 12, Fellowship Hall, First Presbyterian Church, 235 S. Fifth St. W. Andrea Phillip her 100 year power point. Bring treats for veterans. Call 543-4836.