Community Calendar

Government

BIG SKY PASSENGER Rail Authority, 11:30 a.m., via Microsoft Teams, bit.ly/3e9S6lr; or call in (audio only) +1 406-272-4824,,569850464# United States, Billings; Phone Conference ID: 569 850 464#. Mute your mic and turn off your video until you are ready to speak (board members are encouraged to keep their cameras on throughout the meeting). If calling in via phone, type *6 to unmute.

DESIGN REVIEW Board, 6 p.m., via Zoom, bit.ly/3qjaQ4a; attend by phone: Cellphone users: 1-253-215-8782, 1-213-338-8477, or 1-267-831-0333; Landline users: 1-888-475-4499 or 1-877853-5257. Webinar ID 828 2899 0773; Password 427524. Press *9 to raise your hand to be recognized for public comment, *6 to mute and unmute. Watch the meeting: Web stream (live or on demand), YouTube, or Spectrum Cable Channel 190.

Public events

MANSFIELD DIALOGUE featuring Former Deputy National Security Adviser Matt Pottinger presenting "Great Power Competition: Beijing vs. the Free World." 6 p.m., via Zoom. Free. Register at umt.edu/mansfield.