Community Calendar

Government
BIG SKY PASSENGER Rail Authority, 11:30 a.m., via Microsoft Teams, bit.ly/3e9S6lr; or call in (audio only) +1 406-272-4824,,569850464# United States, Billings; Phone Conference ID: 569 850 464#. Mute your mic and turn off your video until you are ready to speak (board members are encouraged to keep their cameras on throughout the meeting). If calling in via phone, type *6 to unmute.
DESIGN REVIEW Board, 6 p.m., via Zoom, bit.ly/3qjaQ4a; attend by phone: Cellphone users: 1-253-215-8782, 1-213-338-8477, or 1-267-831-0333; Landline users: 1-888-475-4499 or 1-877853-5257. Webinar ID 828 2899 0773; Password 427524. Press *9 to raise your hand to be recognized for public comment, *6 to mute and unmute. Watch the meeting: Web stream (live or on demand), YouTube, or Spectrum Cable Channel 190.
Public events
MANSFIELD DIALOGUE featuring Former Deputy National Security Adviser Matt Pottinger presenting "Great Power Competition: Beijing vs. the Free World." 6 p.m., via Zoom. Free. Register at umt.edu/mansfield.
MISSION MOUNTAIN ZEN offers free online meditation classes with Zen teacher Zenku, 6-7:30 p.m., every Wednesday via Zoom. The class will include meditation instruction, practice and Q&A discussion. For more information, and a Zoom link to the class call Zenku at 847-721-0665 or email Jerry.Smyers@gmail.com.
MISSOULA VALLEY WINTER MARKET, 4:30-7 p.m., Southgate Mall, old Lucky's Market. Over 50 vendors with products ranging from local food and farm goods to handmade craft items and art. Call 396-0593 or email missoulavalleywintermarket@gmail.com.
BITTERROOT PUBLIC LIBRARY, Hamilton, 363-1670, bitterrootpubliclibrary.org: Baby and Toddler Story Time on Zoom, 10:30 a.m., registration required.
NORTH VALLEY PUBLIC LIBRARY, Stevensville, 777-5061, northvalleypubliclibrary.org: Story Time Live Online! 10:30 a.m.
MISSOULA PUBLIC LIBRARY, 301 E. Main St., 721-2665 or missoulapubliclibrary.org: Middle School Writers' Group via Zoom, 3:30 p.m., email danam@missoula.lib.mt.us. MakerSpace virtual class: "Engrave a Stamp with Carvey," 6 p.m., posted at Youtube.com/user/MissoulaLibrary. 2nd Wednesday Book Group discusses "Inland: A Novel." by Tea Obreht, 6:30 p.m., email chrish@missoula.lib.mt.us.
Organizations
WOMEN’S REENTRY Group, 6 p.m., WORD, 2405 McIntosh Loop. For women who have experienced incarceration. Call 406-493-7612.
MISSOULA SENIOR CITIZENS CENTER, 705 S. Higgins Ave., 543-7154, missoulaseniorcenter.org: lunch served by drive thru only at the back door of the center from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. (or for as long as cars are in line).
ARLEE SENIOR CITIZENS lunch, noon, 34532 Weissinger, Arlee. Call 544-9651.
NARCOTICS ANONYMOUS, namontana.org: 7 a.m.: zoom.us/j/692848479; Meeting ID 692848479; Password 347804; Noon: zoom.us/j/965024325; Meeting ID 965 024 325; Password 955008. 5:30 p.m.: Lil’Rockies zoom.us/j/888309410; Meeting ID 868309410; Password 011414. 7 p.m.: zoom.us/j/321529143; Meeting ID 321 529 143; Password: 955208. All Zoom meetings require a password. Check Montana.na.org for updates.
ALATEEN online chat meeting, 7:30 p.m. chat.alateen.net.
AL-ANON: Due to COVID-19, a meeting may be temporarily canceled on a week-by-week basis. Please go to: al-anon-montana.org or call 1-888-425-2666. Wednesday Morning Al-Anon, 10:15 a.m., First Christian Church, 2701 S. Russell St.; Hot Springs Al-Anon, 9 a.m., Presbyterian Church, 321 Arlee St.; Noon Al-Anon, noon, Alano Club, 8 Third Ave. W., Polson. Call 1-888-425-2666 or visit al-anon-montana.org/.
AA MEETINGS: Hotline phone: 833-800-6553. High Noon Group, noon, First United Methodist Church, 300 E. Main St. Missoula Group, 8 p.m., 112 N. Pattee (use side entrance). Zoom meetings: Add the free Zoom app to your phone or laptop, enter the meeting code and password if asked. Your user name should be first name and initial together with city/state. Missoula Young People's Group, 8 p.m. Meeting ID: 278 180 675. Password: MYPG2020. Sunrise Group, 6:30 and 8 a.m. Meeting ID 844 5868 2169. Primary Purpose Group, 7 p.m. Meeting ID 489 179 508, Password 551190. Missoula Women's AA, 5:30 p.m., for information email Dinictus1@hotmail.com.
Coming soon
FREE DEVELOPMENTAL and preschool screening clinic for children ages 0-5 in the Clinton School District, 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Friday, March 12. To schedule an appointment, call 406-825-3113.